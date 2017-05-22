Live music returns to Edison's Entertainment Complex
Free Acoustic Performances On The Patio Every Friday From 6-9pm
EDWARDSVILLE – Edison’s Entertainment Complex will now feature live acoustic music on their patio every Friday from 6-9pm. There is no admission charge, however patio seating is reserved for dining guests age 21 and over.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
CALENDAR
May
19: Nathan Hall
26: Matt Meyer
June
2: Joe Fry
9: Midlife
16: Nathan Hall
23: Matt Meyer
30: Anthony Nanney
July
7: Midlife
14: Joe Fry
21: Matt Meyer
28: Denver Wade Trent
August
4: Midlife
11: Nathan Hall
These live performances will compliment Edison’s Al Fresco Fridays, where guests may purchase a grilled entrée, side, salad, appetizer, and two drinks for just $19.95 per guest.
Each week from 5-9pm, Edison’s Al Fresco Friday menu will feature a new chef’s specialty entrée, salad, and side, and the weekly menu items will include pork steak, swordfish, honey-roasted half chicken, a French onion burger, beef, chicken, or shrimp shish kabobs, bacon-wrapped chicken livers, and a stuffed portabella mushroom. Beverage options will include house wine, well cocktails, and domestic or house beer.
Guests may also choose to enjoy this special in Edison’s dining room or lounge. Patio seating is limited, and reservations are recommended. To reserve a table, e-mail party@edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.
Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. For a list of the live music performers or weekly chef’s specialties, please visit www.edisonsfun.com.
More like this: