Free Acoustic Performances On The Patio Every Friday From 6-9pm

EDWARDSVILLE – Edison’s Entertainment Complex will now feature live acoustic music on their patio every Friday from 6-9pm. There is no admission charge, however patio seating is reserved for dining guests age 21 and over.

CALENDAR

May

19: Nathan Hall

26: Matt Meyer

June

2: Joe Fry

9: Midlife

16: Nathan Hall

23: Matt Meyer

30: Anthony Nanney

July

7: Midlife

14: Joe Fry

21: Matt Meyer

28: Denver Wade Trent

August

4: Midlife

11: Nathan Hall

These live performances will compliment Edison’s Al Fresco Fridays, where guests may purchase a grilled entrée, side, salad, appetizer, and two drinks for just $19.95 per guest.

Each week from 5-9pm, Edison’s Al Fresco Friday menu will feature a new chef’s specialty entrée, salad, and side, and the weekly menu items will include pork steak, swordfish, honey-roasted half chicken, a French onion burger, beef, chicken, or shrimp shish kabobs, bacon-wrapped chicken livers, and a stuffed portabella mushroom. Beverage options will include house wine, well cocktails, and domestic or house beer.

Guests may also choose to enjoy this special in Edison’s dining room or lounge. Patio seating is limited, and reservations are recommended. To reserve a table, e-mail party@edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. For a list of the live music performers or weekly chef’s specialties, please visit www.edisonsfun.com.

