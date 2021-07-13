ST. LOUIS —The tunes are hot, the drinks are cold and the dock at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch is the place to be to hear the best of St. Louis’ live music scene! Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in July and August, enjoy free performances from local bands, live on the riverboat dock, while ordering from an expansive menu of delicious eats from the Paddlewheel Café, along with cocktails, beer and wine from the dockside bar.

“We proudly support our region’s talented artists and believe our riverboat dock is one of the most unique venues in St. Louis to take in live performances while relaxing on the Mississippi River,” said Robert Hopkins, director of operations, Riverboats at the Gateway Arch.

Here’s how you can enjoy live music this summer at the Riverboats:

Docktails Happy Hour

Toast to the impending end of the workweek with drink and food specials, live music and incredible views of the St. Louis skyline and the river.

WHEN: Thursdays; 4 to 7 p.m.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE (subject to change):

July 8: Soulard Blues Band

July 15: Duhart

July 22: Denny and Jake

July 29: Duhart

August 5: Denny and Jake

August 12: Duhart

August 19: Soulard Blues Band

August 26: Duhart

Article continues after sponsor message

Weekend Music on the Dock

Take in all the sights and sounds of the river while enjoying live music, drinks and food from the Paddlewheel Café, St. Louis’ only riverfront restaurant and bar.

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays; 1 to 4 p.m.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE (subject to change):

July 10: Brian Curran

July 11: Miss Jubilee

July 17: Denny and Jake

July 18: Duhart

July 24: Devan Cahill

July 25: Soulard Blues Band

July 31: Denny and Jake

August 7: Soulard Blues Band

August 8: Duhart

August 14: Devon Cahill

August 15: Brian Curran

August 21: Devon Cahill

August 22: Denny and Jake

August 28: Jeff Chapman Duo

August 29: Duhart

PARKING: Convenient parking is available on the riverfront levee for a fee. To access the riverfront, take Chouteau Avenue east and turn left onto Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard (at the mural wall). Continue north on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, past Poplar Street to enter levee parking on the right. (Parking availability is subject to weather and river conditions.) Vehicle access to the riverboats from North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Laclede’s Landing is unavailable.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats, call 877-982-1410 or follow the riverboats on Facebook and Instagram (@riverboatsSTL).



About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch—the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer—are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer a variety of Mississippi River excursions with unique themes and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline, including the popular St. Louis Riverfront, Blues and Sunday Brunch cruises. A complete 2021 sightseeing cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

More like this: