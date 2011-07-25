WHAT: LIVE at Jacoby: last saturday nights Conce rt

WHEN: July 30, 2011 7-9 p.m.

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL

TICKETS: Regular admission: $10; seniors and students $8. Purchase at Jacoby Arts Center and Halpin Music in Alton, Jerseyville and Wood River libraries. Season tickets (12 individual admissions) may be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center: $60 regular admission; $48 seniors and students. Intimate cabaret setting and cash bar available.

*ALTON, IL – July 25, 2011*– *Two of the area’s popular music groups play the “LIVE at Jacoby: last saturday nights” concert at the Jacoby Arts Center on July 30th. The Down Home String Band performs from 7 – 8 p.m. in their second appearance at Jacoby’s “last saturday nights” program. The group, in the tradition of family string bands, consists of bass, fiddle, mandolin, and guitars with dulcimers and a banjomer which make the music unique. Band members are Rich and Lana Harrison, Gorden Dingeldein, Mike Hammerbacher, and Jerry and Karen McCann. The group originally played with the Alton Area Dulcimer Players and formed the Down Home String Band in 2010. Members have played annually at the “Pickin’ Porch” in Townsend, Tennessee, and at

“Chataugua on the Wabash” in New Harmony, Indiana. *

*Audri & Aaron, popular area duo, play the second set from 8 – 9 p.m. Winners of Maurice’s “Small Town Sound” contest earlier this year, Audri Lucasey and Aaron Kellim play acoustic folk and pop in the styles of Indigo Girls, Norah Jones, and Michael Buble. Lucasey, the lead singer, also plays violin, and Kellim does vocals, guitar and piano. These two multi-talented musicians

recently performed in a “LIVE at Jacoby: Second Fridays concert.*

Located between at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. , and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

