- Following a five-point performance in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win at Tennessee Tech, SIUE women's soccer forwardwas named Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. This marks Litzsinger's second OVC Offensive Player of the Week award this season and the sixth such award in her career.

Litzsinger aimed to maintain the form that saw her claim OVC Forward of the Year honors last spring and she certainly delivered in the Cougars' conference opener, registering an assist on the match-tying goal in the 60th minute and netting a pair of goals, including the match winner just 59 seconds into overtime.

The Fenton, Missouri, native will lead SIUE in their conference home opener this Sunday, as the Cougars host Morehead State at Korte Stadium. First kick is scheduled for 2 p.m., with the match streaming live on ESPN+. Tickets are also available both online and at the gate.