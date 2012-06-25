BELLEVILLE, IL., June 25, 2012 . . . The law firm, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd.(MM&R), today announced shareholder Deanna Litzenburg, who works at the firm’s offices in Belleville and Edwardsville, Ill., has been appointed to the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) Tort Law Section Council.

The mission of the Tort Law Section Council is to enhance the knowledge and professional capabilities of lawyers who devote their time to the practice of tort law; to disseminate current tort law information; to educate practitioners through continuing legal education programs; to promote diversity among its membership to encourage mentoring programs and promote the professional, civil and ethical practice of tort law at all times; and to promote improvements in the tort system.

At MM&R, Litzenburg focuses her practice in civil litigation, commercial litigation, premises liability, medical malpractice, employment law, creditors’ rights, workers’ compensation and alternative dispute resolution. Litzenburg's clients range from individuals to hospitals, health-care providers, businesses and national and international product manufacturers.

In addition to the Illinois State Bar Association, Litzenburg is a member of the American Bar Association, the Missouri Bar and the St. Clair County Bar Association. She is also a member of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis. Litzenburg is also a graduate and supporter of Leadership Belleville, an executive leadership program sponsored by the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce.

A resident of Highland, Ill., Litzenburg is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University where she received a BA magna cum laude in Political Science and Philosophy. She received a JD cum laude from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 1999.

Established in 1984, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in the St. Louis and southern Illinois areas. With offices in Belleville, Edwardsville and Nashville, Ill., as well as Clayton, Mo., MM&R’s principals and associates possess knowledge and experience in practice areas that include business law, taxation, estate planning, employee benefits, banking law, bankruptcy, and commercial and tort litigation. For more information, please visit www.mmrltd.com.

