The Loading Dock is proud to present an evening with the Little River Band on Friday, June 19, 2015. The Historic Boatworks will be transformed into a venue that is unique to the St. Louis area. There will be a combination of table seating, bleacher seating, and standing room.

The Loading Dock will be open for business as usual.



Doors open at 6:00pm. Show starts at 8:00pm.

Little River Band was formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1975. It was originally a blend of musicians who had enjoyed success in other Australian rock acts. Their new focus was to get airplay on American radio, and they achieved that goal with good songwriting, powerful vocals, and guitar harmonies. They immediately claimed their place as one of the great vocal bands of the 70s and the 80s. Between 1976 and 1983, chart success in America includes the following singles: It's a Long Way There, Help Is on Its Way, Happy Anniversary, Reminiscing, Lady, Cool Change, Lonesome Loser, The Night Owls, Take It Easy On Me, Man On Your Mind, We Two, and The Other Guy.

Little River Band is considered to be one of Australia's most significant bands. Worldwide album and CD sales now top 30 million. They also set a record for having Top 10 hits for 6 consecutive years; the first band to achieve that mark. And according to BMI, Reminiscing has garnered rare status with over 5 million airplays on America radio and Lady is close behind with over 4 million airplays. LRB was rightfully inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame at the 18th Annual ARIA Music Awards of 2004.The current lineup brings new energy and arrangements to the classic hits, making new memories for the audience out of each live performance. Its always fun to watch as people are swept up by the show's vitality and the volume of hits from LRB's history. You'll see plenty of people mouthing the words "I love this song...I forgot it was one of Little River Band's hits!"

