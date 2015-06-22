ALTON - Neither rainy weather nor the high waters stopped dedicated fans from attending the Little River Band concert at the Loading Dock Bar & Grill in Grafton, Illinois Friday June 19.

Over 800 LRB fans filled the historic Boatworks building, singing along to the popular songs of the 70’s rock band.

“The Little River Band has songs that everyone knows, young or old,” said Lezlie Kearny of Glen Carbon. “That was my favorite part about the whole night, singing along with everyone to almost every song.”

Several concertgoers reflected upon the personal connection amongst the band members and fans throughout the affair. During the performance, band members united directly with the crowd, taking photos of the fans and signing autographs.

“It was so much fun,” said Kearny. “Even better than last year.”

The Loading Dock is no stranger to live bands on the weekends throughout the summer season. The comforting riverfront setting settled in at the north end of The Great River Road is a one-of-a-kind ambiance that creates an ideal atmosphere for live music.

“That’s the number one reason people come here,” said Betsy Allen, an owner and operator of The Loading Dock. “There is really nothing like this place. We get people from all over that travel just to enjoy the environment. The good music is a bonus."

The Boatworks Warehouse is utilized for many popular events including weddings, the infamous flea markets, motorcycle SWAP meets and more. Last summer was the first time the Loading Dock transformed the building into an exceptional concert venue that hosts nearly 1,000 patrons.

“The Little River Band concert last summer was the first time we hosted a concert that big, so it was kind of a trial run to see how well it would go,” said Allen. “We didn’t know for sure exactly what to expect. After that, we knew right away we were going to have them come back. People loved it and so did we. We’re always looking for something new.”

After a successful Little River Band concert last summer, The Loading Dock scheduled an array of bigger bands to perform in a 2015 summer concert series in The Boatworks throughout the season to include Dr. Zhivegas, Jake’s Leg and a premiere debut show for Wheels Rollin, a local Jason Aldean Tribute Show.

Visit www.GraftonLoadingDock.com to see the full Music & Entertainment Calendar.

For more music and entertainment events throughout the River Bend, visit the Riverbender.com Community Calendar at www.RiverBender.com/Events.

