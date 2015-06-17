Don’t be a Lonesome Loser, it’s time for a Cool Change!

ALTON - There should be no doubt in asking yourself Should I Go, because it is sure to be your Light of Day from the Summertime Blues. So Shut Down Turn Off the Hard Life and join The Night Owls to be another blissful Face In The Crowd just Reminiscing the good ole’ days with the Little River Band, live in concert at The Loading Dock Bar & Grill in Grafton, Illinois. It’s Not A Wonder last year’s concert was such a hit, Rumor has it the show is Way Too Good to miss!

Rain or shine, The Little River Band is scheduled to perform at the Loading Dock Bar and Grill in Grafton this Friday, June 19.

The Little River Band rocked the riverside last summer and the turnout was fantastic. River Bend locals have been anticipating their return ever since.

"Last year's show was so good we did not hesitate to have LRB back again,” Allen said. “Every song that they play is a classic.”

The concert will take place in The Historic Boatworks warehouse that has been strategically converted into a fabulous and spacious music venue particularly for this special event. There will be a combination of row seating, bleacher seating and standing room tickets available on www.ticketweb.com until Thursday at midnight. If the show is not sold out by then, General Admission tickets will be available for purchase at The Loading Dock on Friday for $40.

“There is not a bad seat in the house and the acoustics are perfect for this mellow, grooving band,” said Peter Allen, owner and operator of The Loading Dock.

The doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. A full bar is available at your convenience inside the Boatworks “venue” as well as the main Loading Dock Bar.

The Loading Dock Bar & Grill is open for business as usual, no tickets are needed to come enjoy dinner and drinks at the remarkable riverfront restaurant.

Though the river is rising, there is absolutely no flood threat for the show to be cancelled. Parking is available in the lots on either sides of The Loading Dock, adjacent city lots and angular parking alongside the Boatworks building.

