Little League District 17 Champions Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Jerseyville Little League Junior Boys All-Star Team began their tournament play on Tuesday, July 9 in Mt. Sterling with district finals. In their first game, the team suffered a tough loss of 14-11. This moved them to the losers' bracket, but merely made them stronger. This "soon-to-be" champion team fought their way back, winning two close games in two consecutive days against Brown County and Rushville, the team that originally bumped them into the losers' bracket. With three days' rest, the team came back to face Macomb, an undefeated team, and battled for an 18-17 win. With that being Macomb's first loss of the tournament, Jerseyville had to face them again the very next night. On Tuesday, July 16, the team played hard for an 11-2 win making them the District 17 Champions. The champion team was escorted into town by the Jerseyville Police and Fire Departments. The team now travels to Spring Valley, Illinois on Saturday, July 27 at 2pm to start play for the state title. A possible three games stand between this amazing group of boys and the State Championship. Keep up the outstanding work and bring home another win! Article continues after sponsor message Pictures left to right: Head Coach-Josh Benware, Hunter Scoggins, Dylan Guymon, Dereck Hill, Assistant Coach-Mike Smith, Brett Smith, Jake Casper, Dalton Hake, Zachary Benware, Briley Blade, Mitch Stockstill, Ryan Herkert, Seth Isringhausen and James Randolph. Not pictured are Kyle Kanturek, Luke Palcheff and Assistant Coach-Bill Scoggins. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip