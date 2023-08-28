RIVERBEND - The Riverbend Chapter of Little Black Book: Women in Business is a space for women to network, give back to the community and, this September, dominate at trivia.

The Riverbend Chapter will host a music trivia night on Sept. 22 with all proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association. Founding members Lisa Webb, Gail Akeman and Terri Schneider explained that this fundraiser is at the heart of what Little Black Book stands for: giving back to the communities where members live and work.

“Something special is that we actually give back to the community in different ways,” said Schneider, who works as an independent financial advisor at Claywell Asset Management in Godfrey. “Being out in the community and connecting with our community, it’s just an additional way to get to know more people.”

The music trivia night will take place at The Lodge at the Lovejoy on Sept. 22, with a silent auction, several raffle prizes and music by DJ Big Papa G. Doors open at 6:30 and the trivia kicks off at 7. There will be a cash bar, and attendees are encouraged to bring snacks and decorate their tables. Individual tickets are $25, or you can buy a table with eight spaces for $200. All proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Little Black Book: Women in Business sponsors a charitable cause every quarter. With eight regional chapters across Illinois and Missouri, the organization aims to support women in their professional lives. The Riverbend Chapter currently has 12 members and invites more people to join.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s women of all walks of life,” Webb, who owns Third Street Realty, said. “Somebody’s been there, done that, so they understand where you’re coming from, what’s going on. And just to be able to reach out — between Missouri and Illinois, we have 500 members. So 500 ladies that will support each other.”

Akeman and Schneider echo this, noting that they have built a wide network of connections through the organization. But the people they’ve met with Little Black Book aren’t just contacts; they’re friends, motivators and a big help for their businesses.

“I like the support and the encouragement I get from other women in the group,” Akeman, owner of Riverbend Virtual Assistance, added. “We have every kind of business that you could ask for in our group, and everybody is very supportive…I’ve gotten a lot of support growing my business.”

As a show of appreciation for that support, the women of Little Black Book have committed to supporting their communities, as well. After the trivia night, they plan to dive right into the holiday season with a Toys for Tots toy drive. Little Black Book collected 3,000 toys last year, making them one of the biggest donors in Madison County. This year, they’re aiming for 10,000 toys.

“Yes, it is about networking, but it’s a group of women who actually do support each other,” Schneider summarized. “We want to give back to our local communities…It’s not just another networking group.”

For more information about Little Black Book: Women in Business, visit their official website or Facebook page. To keep up with the Riverbend Chapter and their upcoming events, call or text Webb directly at 618-407-2513.

Webb, Akeman and Schneider also invite local women business owners to their monthly “Coffee & Connections” mixer. September’s meeting is to be held from 8:30–9:30 a.m. this Friday, Sept. 1, at Polly’s Restaurant in Cottage Hills.

More like this: