LITCHFIELD - The Litchfield Skyview Drive-In will host an eclipse viewing party on Monday, April 8, 2024, complete with live music, comedians, a raffle and more.

Attendees can enjoy vendors, games, a photo booth and other attractions throughout the day starting at 11 a.m. on April 8. The eclipse will be visible around 2 p.m. that day, with almost 100% totality visible in Litchfield.

“We’re super excited. We know we’re not 100% in the eclipse, but we’re at 98.2%, so we’ll still get a very good show of the eclipse,” said Skyview owner Chelsey Semplowski. “The drive-in is a very special place. We’re the last original drive-in on Old Route 66, so we just want to make sure that we’re around for as long as possible. Visiting the concession stand and coming out for stuff like this helps us to be able to keep the drive-in operating and functional.”

Tickets cost $40 until March 1, 2024, when they increase to $50. Ages 5 and under are free. You can purchase tickets at the official website at LitchfieldSkyview.com or at the door.

Every ticket holder will be entered into a raffle to win a PS5. Semplowski said there will be “quite a few vendors” in addition to karaoke, a tarot card reader and a few short films shown throughout the day. The drive-in will also show a feature film. Ticket prices include all of these attractions and the movie.

Music will be provided by Steve Ewing. Rafe Williams, Carol Johnson and Sandy Bernstein will perform stand-up throughout the day. The concession stand will also be open for lunch, with burgers, pizza, hotdogs and more available.

The eclipse requires special glasses to view it safely, and a limited number will be for sale at the drive-in on April 8. For more information about the eclipse viewing party, check out the official Facebook event page.

Semplowski noted that the day will help kick off the drive-in’s season. She hopes to see lots of new and old faces at the drive-in on April 8 and throughout the season, which starts on March 22, 2024, with “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

“We have lots of stuff going on this season,” she added. “We’re slowly but surely getting it all put together, so we’re super excited to get going.”

