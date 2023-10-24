EDWARDSVILLE - Realtor Lisa Webb with Third Street Realty has plenty of properties for sale on the local market in Godfrey, Fidelity, and more. She discussed the homes she has available on the latest Third On Third segment on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

One such home, located at 3305 Whiteclif Lane in Godfrey at a price of $114,900, has a lot of potential, though Webb noted the margins on it are more suitable for those planning to move in rather than flip it quickly.

“If you want to fix it up and live in it and recoup some of that, absolutely. It can be so gorgeous,” Webb said of the Godfrey property. “It could very easily turn into something just really remarkable with the river and everything.”

Article continues after sponsor message

A single-family home in Fidelity listed at $47,900 features three bedrooms, one bathroom, an oversized two-car detached garage, an extra lot, a walk-out basement, and more. Another property in Vandalia listed at just $42,900 has recently gone back on the market, but Webb said it’s important to note the property is being sold “as is,” so the buyer will be responsible for repairs if they want to bring the home to its full potential.

While Webb said her Macomb house listed at only $39,900 is quite large, but could be perfect for the right buyer.

“It has some great feel to it, it has some great woodworking on it, and for the right person, it could really be turned into something pretty neat. It does have some plumbing issues and some things that need to be taken care of, but if you’re a contractor, you know how to do that stuff,” Webb said. “It’s really gratifying to see somebody buy this and turn it into something else.”

Webb emphasized that Third Street Realty isn’t a large, national real estate firm, but a local, “Mom and Pop” small business which is just as much a part of the community as the properties they sell.

To see an updated list of all the local properties Webb has available, visit this link. For more information on Third Street Realty, visit their website at thirdstrealty.com or call Webb at (618) 248-4345.

The full interview with Webb is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: