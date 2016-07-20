Linkoln Michael McCauley
July 20, 2016 10:49 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Linkoln Michael McCauley
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Jackie Hayes and Jerome McCauley of Cottage Hills
Birth weight: 8 lbs 2 oz
Birth Length: 21.5 inches
Time : 3:19 PM
Article continues after sponsor message
Date: July 11, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Alexis (4)
Grandparents: Anita Hayes (Deceased); Danny Hayes (Deceased); Debra Hartwell (Deceased); Michael McCauley, Godfrey; Marc Eyer, Jacksonville, FL
Great Grandparents: Helen Manka, Alton
More like this: