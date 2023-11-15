ALTON - Lindsey Copley of Case Management, holding the plaque, is the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month for November. Lindsey received the honor on Nov. 15 from Case Management Supervisor Darla Wilfong (far left), AMH President Dave Braasch and Case Management Manager Meredith Parker.

The nomination from Darla says that “Lindsey has embraced her new role as the Emergency Room nurse case manager. She works hard to assist with complex patient needs. Lindsey has adapted to a new environment for her and communicates well. She works to reduce costs to help decrease readmissions. She is a great asset to Case Management and to her patients. Lindsey is a valued employee for Alton Memorial Hospital.”

