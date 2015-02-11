COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Extension Center of Lindenwood University opened in Oct. 2014 and has already seen a tremendous amount of student interest and growth. Offering night courses to students throughout the region, the extension center has doubled in student population with each new quarter and is expected to be at capacity this time next year according to school officials.

Erika Kennett, economic development director for the City of Collinsville, said "We couldn't be happier that indenwood University chose Collinsville as a location for its extension center and that they are finding success here in such a short amount of time. We believe Collinsville is an excellent, central location for businesses and institutions of all kinds and Lindenwood's success is another prime example of all that Collinsville has to offer. We thank them for being a part of our community and enriching the lives of so many. Congratulations to them for another successful project."

The state-of-the-art facility, located at 1101 Eastport Plaza Drive, houses seven classrooms, including a science lab, along with a student computer lab, a lounge area and faculty/staff office space. Students may choose from courses in business administration, criminal justice, health care management, human resources, information technology, communications and gerontology. In summer 2015, courses in education and counseling will also

be available.

Cindy Manjounes, Lindenwood University Associate Dean of Academics said, "We really appreciate that Collinsville has been so welcoming and accommodating to our needs. We are excited to potentially expand in the future as demand continues to grow for our evening classes. We welcome anyone wishing to further their education in one of our academic programs."

For those interested in touring the facility and learning more about the educational opportunities available at the Lindenwood University Collinsville Extension Center, an open house will be held on February 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A brief introduction about the school and its programs will be given to guests as well as refreshments.

Site director for the Collinsville Lindenwood University Extension Center, Kendra Kostelac said, "We wanted to include a bit of Collinsville history in our facility so we have on display a collection of historical photographs from the Collinsville Historical Museum. We encourage the community to come visit our facility and learn more about Lindenwood University and our many programs now offered in Collinsville."

Lindenwood University is a four-year, liberal arts institution dedicated to excellence in higher education. The University's primary campus is a historic 500-acre site situated in the heart of St. Charles, Mo., a growing community of more than 65,000 just west of St. Louis. For more information about Lindenwood University, visit www.lindenwood.edu.

Collinsville, Ill., is located at the crossroads of Interstates 55, 70, 64, 255 and 270, which link it to the rest of the country and make it less than an hour's drive for 2.5 million people. For more information about the City of Collinsville and development opportunities, please visit destinationcollinsville.com or call (618) 346-5200 ext. 1129.

