Lindenwood University is once again sponsoring the Summer Rhythm and Music Series on the Lindenwood-Belleville Campus!



Our Program closes its season on Saturday, August 16, 2014 with “The Return of Dean Christopher's Rat Pack and More II.” Dean is an actor, comedian, singer, and impressionist and is sure to please his audience with his tribute to classic Las Vegas when the Rat Pack ruled.

The tickets will be $20 per show and will be held at the Lindenwood Auditorium at the Belleville campus. Tickets are on sale through Lindenwood Bookstore. You can obtain tickets by calling toll free 844-843-5969 (LYNX). Tickets may also be purchased at the door the night of the performance on a first come first service basis. We look forward to seeing you!

