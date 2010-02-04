(Alton, IL - February 4, 2010) – In honor of Lincoln’s Birthday and Presidents’ Day, a display honoring the historic Lincoln-Douglas debate of 1858 has been erected in City Hall. The 8 foot tall and 16.5 foot long display showcases the events leading to the historic debate in Alton, the topics debated by the two candidates, and the importance of the debate in today’s world.

The display can be found on the second floor of City Hall and can be viewed during normal business hours, Monday-Friday 8:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. The display was created for the sesquicentennial of the debate as a traveling exhibit. Questions regarding the display should be directed to the Mayor’s Office at 463-3500 Extension 3.

