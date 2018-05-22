JERSEY - Jersey sophomore high jumper James Arbuthnot and hurdler Tom Rexing are the two Panthers who qualified for this weekend’s IHSA State Track and Field Class 2A Meet. The two boys competed at the IHSA Sectional last weekend in Lincoln.

Roxana, East Alton-Wood River, Southwestern and Civic Memorial also competed at Lincoln.

Triad won the sectional with 87 points, Springfield Lanphier was second with 83 points. Jersey scored 25 points, Roxana had 24 points, Southwestern had 19 points, Civic Memorial had 18 points and East Alton-Wood River 12 points.

Arbuthnot high jumped 6-3 on his last jump and was third only because of misses. He is seeded high in the rankings going into this weekend’s state meet, with several who cleared 6-3 at the sectional. Rexing qualified in the 300 low hurdles (43.62).

The Jersey 4 x 800 relay of Andrew Bertman, Austin Koenig, Alan Wendell and Asher Stidd, placed fourth at the Lincoln Sectional (8:36.85).

Jersey's 4 x 100 relay team of Sam Bartels, Kevin Hall, Jay Goetten, and Lucas Ross was sixth, 45.78. East Alton-Wood River’s team of Brody Newberry, Zac Womack, Joel Rangel and T.J. Lawson was fifth, 45.57.

The Panthers' 4 x 400 relay of Austin Koenig, Chris Jackson, Jeffrey Guardado and Ross were 10th (3:45.33). Rexing was third in the 110-meter high hurdles, 16.56 and was edged out at the finish, Landon said. East Alton-Wood River’s DaeShawn Warren was fourth, 17.44.

East Alton-Wood River’s T.J. Lawson was fifth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.32, ending a strong season. Roxana’s Cree Stumpf posted a time of 10:19.84 in the 3,200-meter run to qualify for state. East Alton-Wood River’s Chase Wallendorff was sixth in the 400, 54.99.

Roxana’s Larry Lowe was third in the long jump, 21-6. East Alton-Wood River's Joel Rangel was fifth in the triple jump, 37-8. Eugene Kahl of Southwestern was fourth in the 100 meters, 11.26 and qualified in second place in the 200, 22.77. CM's 4 x 200 relay of Michael Stevenson, Jaret Morgan, Jayden Heeren and Mason Schlemer placed fifth, 1:33.56, the CM 4 x 400 relay of Heeren, Michael Stevenson, Rick Beck and Jaquan Adams was third, 3:33.04.

