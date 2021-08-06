SPRINGFIELD – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will join the Illinois State Fair festivities by giving away fun items for children, showing how telegraphs helped win the Civil War and letting people take pictures with President Lincoln – and by offering half-price admission to the museum.

The special admission price runs from Friday, Aug. 13, to Sunday, Aug. 22. During that period, ticket prices will be:

$7 for adults

$6 for seniors and students

$5 for members of the military

$3 for children ages 5-15 (younger children are free)

The lower prices are available to anyone, whether they attend the fair or not. But folks who do go to the fair can enjoy all the great entertainment and activities, plus a few special features courtesy of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

At the Governor’s Tent, fairgoers can take their picture with a life-sized Abraham Lincoln cut-out and pick up goodies like Lincoln guitar picks (created for our special exhibit “The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois) and an Abraham Lincoln fan.

We’ll also be drawing names each day to give out a family four-pack of tickets to the museum!

Article continues after sponsor message

During the second half of the fair, we’ll be at the Orr Building with a hands-on exhibit about the telegraph and its role in the Civil War as part of our STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education efforts. Visitors will learn about Morse code and get a chance to tap out messages on telegraph keys.

The ALPLM will also team up with Looking for Lincoln to bring Abraham Lincoln (or at least a wonderful Lincoln presenter) to all corners of the fairgrounds. Visitors can chat with Lincoln, take pictures with him and collect the souvenir Lincoln fan.

First Lady MK Pritzker’s tent will be the site of a wide-ranging display on the state’s agricultural history. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, as the state’s official historical library, will be contributing information and images.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum uses a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship to immerse visitors in Lincoln’s life and times. The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as some 12 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov or follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

