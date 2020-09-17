SPRINGFIELD – Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has been recognized with a Travelers’ Choice award from Tripadvisor because of its thousands of stellar reviews from visitors.

Tripadvisor says consistently great reviews put the library and museum among the top 10 percent of all attractions around the world.

“Everyone at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum takes real pride in the feedback we get from visitors. It’s important to us that they learn about President Lincoln while also having a great time,” said Patty Knepler, the ALPLM director of marketing and guest experiences. “This award confirms that our hard work pays off.”

The award is based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews before any changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic. To see what visitors say about the ALPLM, visit bit.ly/3iANQL4.

“Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor helps 463 million travelers each month. They use the website and app to browse more than 860 million reviews and opinions on 8.7 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises.

The Lincoln Presidential Museum is open 9-5, seven days a week. Guests need to schedule their visits in advance. For details, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov. The library building is open to researchers by appointment only.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum uses a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship to immerse visitors in Lincoln’s life and times. The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as some 12 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history.

