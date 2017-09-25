Lincoln Middle brings back second-place IESA state softball trophy
September 25, 2017 1:30 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Lincoln Middle School softball team brought back a second-place IESA State Tournament trophy this past weekend.
The Lincoln team defeated Barrington Station on Friday to advance to the semifinals on Saturday where they defeated Canton Ingersoll. In the championship game, the Wildcats fell to Frankfort Hickory Creek and finished the season with a 22-1 record.
