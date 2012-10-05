Lincoln Dinner Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater Actor/Historians will perform at a special "Lincoln Dinner" to be hosted by MY JUST DESSERTS restaurant located in the historic Ryder Building at 31E Broadway in Alton. The four-course dinner will begin at 6:30 pm and owner, Ann Baddesh, will talk about the origins of the Civil-War Era recipes and the renovations of the historical landmark. Ten Vignettes will be provided by Actors portraying families of the Union and the Confederacy who both lived in Alton during the build up and aftermath of the War between the States. Mary Todd Lincoln, Elijah Lovejoy, Mrs. James Shields, Lymon Trumbell and others will be sharing their perspectives on Mr. Abraham Lincoln and the War. Tickets for the event are $30 and may be obtained by calling 462-5881. Reservations are limited to fifty-five guests, so please call before October 10th. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip