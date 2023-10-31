SPRINGFIELD - When we talk about the Lincoln story, we often stop at Abraham Lincoln’s 1865 assassination, but three more generations followed Abraham and Mary.

Join Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Lincoln Historian Christian McWhirter, Lincoln Historian at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Museum and author. He will provide a glimpse into the lives of President Lincoln’s descendants and how they dealt with living under his enormous shadow.

Looking for Lincoln invites the public to watch and participate in this online program on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 pm on the Looking for Lincoln YouTube and Facebook video channels. Viewers can watch and participate in this free live program. Questions can be submitted by viewers for the host to answer at the end of their presentation.

The program is recorded for viewing after the premier and is available on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook and YouTube video channels. Reservations are not required, and there is no cost to view the event.

Dr. Christian McWhirter is the Lincoln Historian at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Museum and author of Battle Hymns: The Power and Popularity of Music in the Civil War. He previously served as Editor of the Journal of the Abraham Lincoln Association and as an Assistant Editor for The Papers of Abraham Lincoln project. His writings on Lincoln, popular music, and the Civil War have appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Times, Chicago Sun-Times, and Washington Post. His most recent publication is a Civil War Monitor article on what Lincoln’s taste in music tells us about his worldview.

“We are proud to host this series of Looking for Lincoln conversations,” says Sarah Watson, Executive Director of Looking for Lincoln. “These live, digital programs cover a range of topics that depict the life and times of Abraham Lincoln in the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln's rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage and his decisive leadership traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.”

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage and his decisive leadership – traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.org.

