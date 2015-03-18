Lincoln Middle School’s volleyball team topped Trimpe Middle of Bethalto 25-11, 25-7 to advance to the Illinois Elementary School Association state tourney this weekend in Rochester.

Lincoln coach Jami Parker said her girls played well in the Trimpe match and she looks forward to play in the state tourney.

“Once we settled down against Trimpe the girls got momentum and did a great job,” Parker said.

Paige Tulacro, Corrine Timmermann and Amber Harris were leaders in the match in serving. Timmerman was once again dominant at the net.

“I think the nice thing about it is we are a very well-rounded team,” Parker said. “We are also very scrappy on defense. They are fun to coach.”

The win against Trimpe pushes Lincoln to 20-1 on the season. Lincoln plays Channahan (20-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rochester in its first state tourney match.

