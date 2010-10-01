Lincoln & Civil War Legacy Trail and Audio Tour Announcement Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The City of Alton is pleased to celebrate our new Lincoln & Civil War Legacy Trail and Audio Tour and honor all of those individuals and organizations that played a role in creating extraordinary and compelling Lincoln experiences. In honor of our great new trail and the potential addition of Alton to the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, everyone is invited to attend the: Lincoln & Civil War Legacy Trail Dedication Ceremony Lincoln-Douglas Square (Corner of Piasa and Broadway) Article continues after sponsor message Friday, October 15th, 11:00 A.M. Rain Location: Alton City Hall (101 East Third Street) Please join Mayor Tom Hoechst and other dignitaries and guests at this ceremony to honor Alton’s rich history and connection to our 16th President. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip