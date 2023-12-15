WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School junior Lily Tretter is everything a coach or classroom instructor could want as an athlete on their squad and is also a straight-A student. During winter months, Lily is a star for the East Alton-Wood River girls basketball team. In the spring she plays third base and center field for the Oilers girls softball squad.

Lily is coached by Lyndsey Perez. One of Lily's biggest accomplishments this season she says was "a double-double against Granite City." Lily added, "Also, my first game back after I sprained my ankle this season was against Southwestern and I had a perfect game."

"I’ve been playing basketball since third grade," she added. "What I love most about basketball is the adrenaline rush I get every game. No matter if I have a bad game or a good game I always love the sport."

The EA-WR junior is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month for the Oilers.

Lily also plays year-round softball for Illinois Esprit and in addition to softball for the school. She said basketball has taught her the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Basketball also taught me to always persevere and to never stop working toward what you want," she said.

The Oilers standout plans to play basketball in college.

"I have a couple of colleges in mind but I want to stay close to home," she said.

"I would like to become something in the medical field — mainly radiology and sonography," she said.

No matter what, Lily always puts her classwork first: "I always try hard to keep an A in every subject."

Again, congrats to Lily Tretter on her recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

More like this: