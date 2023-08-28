SPRINGFIELD - Alton High had two teams compete in the Springfield High School Invite on Saturday. In the Iga Swiatek division, the Redbirds finished seventh out of eight teams and were placed by Lilly Schuler who finished fourth at number one singles, and Lauren Massey and Scarlett Eades who finished fourth at number one doubles.

In the Coco Gauff division, Jenna Fassler finished second at number one singles and Grace Massey finished third at number two singles to help Alton place fourth in the eight-team division.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Coach Jesse Macias said: “Like everyone else, we had a rough week with night practices and indoor training because of the heat. The girls were great about everything, but it was nice to get back to tennis. We brought two full teams and had twelve girls get a lot of quality matches this weekend.

"Everyone played well. Lilly, Jenna and Grace were outstanding in singles and Lauren and Scarlett are working well together in doubles. We needed this tournament.”

Alton returns to the courts Tuesday at home against Jersey.

More like this:

Sep 19, 2023 - Alton Again Hosts Incredible Weekend Of Tennis With Robert Logan Invite

Oct 9, 2023 - Coach Macias Proud Of Redbirds' SWC Girls Conference Tennis Efforts

Aug 30, 2023 - Lilly Schuler Off To Great Start For Redbirds Tennis Team, Is An Auto Butler Female Athlete Of Month

Oct 26, 2023 - Tigers Rally In Each Set But Fall To Maroons In Regional Final

Oct 9, 2023 - Tigers Capture Three Of Six Singles Flights, Win SWC Tourney, Are Johnston Law Firm Female Athletes Of Month

 