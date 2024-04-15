GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney Catholic Griffins continue to showcase their talent on both the girls and boys side in track and field under legendary Coach Jim Helton. The Griffins split with the girls traveling to Robinson, and the boys Staunton. The girls were Sam Bennett Invitational Champions, with the boys third in Bulldogs vs. Cancer Invitational in Staunton.

"Both squads portrayed excellent efforts, and 'racing' and 'competing' in their events vs. worrying about the blustery weather conditions allowed for 25 personal bests among our athletes," Coach Helton said.

The girls were led by Lilly Gilbertson who was victorious in the 100m (12.51) - school record, 200m (25.65) - school record, and 400m (57.68) - school record. She was joined on the victory stand by Mia Range high jump (1.52/5'), Sami Oller shot put (9.8m/32'2.5"; PR) and Elena Rybak 1600m (4.57; PR).

Runner's up were: 4 x 400m (4:15.89) and 4 x 800m (10:15) relays of: Kaitlyn Hatley, Jane Cummins, Caroline Rakers, and Rybak. In the bronze medal position: Oller discus (29.4m/96' 4"), and the 4 x 200m relay (1:57.2) of: Lily Terrell, Elsa Biermann, Range and Rakers. Scoring 4th: Elli Moody long jump (4.7m/15'5.75"; PR), Cummins 1600m (5:32.5; PR), McKenzie Jones 3200m (13:41; PR).

Zoe Oller scored 5th in the discus (28m/91' 9"). Scoring 6 the Griffins attained 100 points, outdistancing Robinson with 86, Newton 78, and Shelbyville 68; there were 13 schools in the field.

Griffins Boys Had PR Parade At Bulldogs Vs. Cancer Invite

The boys had a PR parade at the Bulldogs vs. Cancer Invitational in Staunton. Scoring 85 points to finish 3rd overall to Staunton (137) and Virden North Mac (101). Meet champions were: Will Rakers 800m (2:09.5; PR), Aidan Schmidt 1600m (5:13.78; PR), Liam Schmidt 3200m (10:50.6; PR), and the 4 x 800m relay team of: Liam Boeving, Levi Huber, Colin Moore, and A. Schmidt (9:42.1). Runners-up were: Tyler Ahring 800m (2:10.19) and Huber 1600m (5:14.2).

Bronze positions were: 4 x 200m relay (1:41.6) of Lyle Biermann, Gus Range, Chris Marchetti, and Owen Weissert and the 4 x 400m relay (3:55.1) of Ahring, Boeving, Moore, and Rakers.

Others were: 4th place: 4 x 100m relay (47.87) of Lincoln Duffy, Marchetti, Range, and Weissert, 5th place: Biermann 200m (25.03; PR). 6th place scorers included: L. Schmidt 400m (56.44; PR), with 7ths garnered by Range 200m (26.48; PR), Joey Seefeldt triple jump (10.13/33' 2"; school record), and Aidan Morton high jump (1.40/4' 7" school record). Duffy also set a school record in the shot put of 9.60m/31' 6".

The Griffins' next meet is the Murphysboro Invitational on Friday, April 19, 2024.

