GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School Athletic Director John Moad presented junior Lillian Harris the Inclusive Youth Leadership Certificate on Tuesday following her completion of a five-month virtual course hosted through the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and Special Olympics.

Harris received a leadership certificate and pin for completing all of the lessons.

"I want to become a special education teacher, so I saw this as an opportunity to learn," she said.

Harris attended a 60-90 minute session every two weeks from November through March and completed a test at the conclusion of each meeting.

The topics of learning included: my reason why, being an inclusive leader, cognitive flexibility, connecting with others, effective communication, goal setting, networking, presenting yourself in person and on paper, program solving and teamwork.

"I learned about how to get everyone involved and set the right example," Harris added. "It also taught me about being more inclusive and reaching out to other students who otherwise would not do so."

A member of the girl's cross country and track and field team, Harris received instruction by peer youth leaders from the Special Olympics Youth Activation Committee and the IHSA Student Activities Commission.

