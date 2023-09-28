ALTON - Alton Little Theater (ALT) invites you to come to the final performances of “Beer for Breakfast,” a fun PG-13 show with local brews available for any audience members who want to get in the spirit of the play.

The “very funny show” kicks off the theater’s 90th season and tells the story of five friends grappling with middle age. After last weekend’s performances were delayed when two cast members fell ill, the show is back with performances scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 1.

“Come and sit in the dark, have a beer — we bought all this extra selection of beer because it’s called ‘Beer for Breakfast’ — and come enjoy this funny, funny show,” director Lee Cox said.

Cox and her fellow director Gail Drillinger arranged for the theater to offer an increased selection of beers and brews, including a breakfast stout, during the “Beer for Breakfast” run. Not only is it a fun addition to the show, but ALT was also eager to support local breweries because advocating for the community is an important part of their mission.

This is partly why the cast and crew were disappointed when they had to delay their performances. Cox explained that they tried to reach everybody who had purchased a ticket for those nights so the audience members could reschedule. Meanwhile, the two actors did everything they could to rest up so the show could go on.

“We had to figure out what we do with the 900 people that were scheduled [to see the show on] Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Cox said. “We started up again last night [Sept. 27]...and it was a great show."

She anticipates the remaining performances will be equally fun, hinting that it could also be a fun date night. Saturday nights are known as date nights, so people are encouraged to purchase Saturday’s tickets so they can enjoy a fun evening in the theater — and, Cox joked, boost ticket sales.

“We’re sold out tonight, good house tomorrow night, Sunday is sold out. Saturday night, I can’t figure out what the ball is or what’s going on, but there’s something going on I haven’t been invited to because Saturday night is our low night,” she laughed.

This weekend is your last chance to see an ALT show until November. The theater will spend October rehearsing for “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” a Tony Award-winning musical that Cox called “just a romp.” The show is directed by Cox and Brant McCance and will open on Nov. 10. For more information about upcoming shows, check out the official Alton Little Theater schedule.

As they gear up for the final performances of “Beer for Breakfast,” Cox also encourages people to keep ALT in mind as the annual giving season approaches. Like most nonprofits and community organizations, ALT relies on patrons to support them and their efforts to bring the arts to the Riverbend region at an affordable price.

“You know I am passionate about the arts, particularly the theater, but really all the arts. I think we are a jewel in the community,” Cox said. “The annual giving programs really are our life blood. Every organization needs patrons, needs sponsors. And we have had generous, wonderful support.”

To keep up with Alton Little Theater or to support their work, visit their official website at AltonLittleTheater.org. “Beer for Breakfast” starts at 7:30 p.m. every night through Saturday, Sept. 30, with a 2 p.m. matinee scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1. Visit AltonLittleTheater.org or call 618-462-3205 to get your tickets today.

