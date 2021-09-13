ALTON - Light Up the River Road fireworks in Alton and Grafton will end Thursday, Sept. 16 with a big bang.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois will hold its final Light Up the River Road fireworks event starting at 8:30 p.m. with an enhanced light show. The show will mark the end of 16 weeks of Thursday night fireworks in Alton and Grafton.

“Thursday night fireworks have drawn visitors to our region from the time we began in June until now,” said Cory Jobe, President, and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We are going to mark the end of our fireworks season with a special show that will last approximately 25 minutes and includes even more fireworks than people saw throughout the summer.”

Also on Thursday night, the Alton Marina will host a free concert featuring The Owlz Band starting at 7:30. There will be a cash bar. No outside coolers will be allowed.

The dazzling light show in Alton will launch from the parking lot at Landmarks and Henry Streets on the city’s riverfront. The Grafton show will launch from Grafton Lighthouse Park.

“When we began the fireworks earlier this summer, our goal was to draw people to our region mid-week to enjoy all the great dining and recreational opportunities available in both Alton and Grafton. We believe we accomplished that,” Jobe noted. “We found that the communities were very busy during Thursday night fireworks and many of our restaurant partners reported increased sales. People are discovering that our region is not just a weekend destination.”

