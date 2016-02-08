COLLINSVILLE - The commute this morning for motorists was slower because some brief snow, but temperatures have dropped and the Illinois Department of Transportation is out salting bridges and other possible trouble spots.

“We didn’t have any issues with roads this morning,” Craig Poettker of IDOT said. “Bridges always freeze first so we do have trucks out doing bridges. We may get a little more snowfall our forecasters say.”

Greene and Calhoun had slightly more snow than some of the other parts of the region today, Poettker said, so IDOT will be treating some of those areas because of blowing winds.

“We have enough snow spots that people traveling tonight should be careful of spots of snow or ice,” Poettker said.

The forecast is for another cold day in Alton on Tuesday with a high of 25 degrees and low of 12 degrees and windy conditions but no snow.

On Wednesday a high of 28 degrees is predicted and a high of 31 degrees on Thursday. On Friday, it is supposed to warm up to 40 degrees, but drop to 13 degrees during the night. A high of 23 degrees is predicted for Saturday, so residents should bundle up all week to keep warm.

