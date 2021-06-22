COLLINSVILLE – LifePoint Church in Collinsville is trying to reach people in many different ways and one of the latest is a Blessings Box on the east side of the church parking lot with non-perishable food items to anyone in need. The church is located at 1701 St. Louis Road, Collinsville.

“Individuals are able to utilize the Blessings Box anonymously and as often as necessary,” Kari Yates, of the church, said. “We strive to be a part of a movement that means something in a modern landscape."

She continued: “In order to continue blessing those in need, we welcome donations of nonperishables, diapers, wipes, hygiene products, and feminine products. These donations can be placed directly into the Blessings Box or contact Kari Yates at info@lifepoint365.com for more information.”

Yates stressed at LifePoint, the church’s mission is to Love God, love people. Together, we can share God's love by continuing to support one another.”

"LifePoint Church in Collinsville is focused on helping people find and develop a relationship with God," she said. "As servants of the Lord, we are dedicated to making an impact and serving our community.”

LifePoint Church has a 10 a.m. Sunday service in Collinsville, or visit LifePoint Church Facebook page to attend via live stream.

Yates said LifePoint is not your average church, and “we welcome all individuals who may be walking very different paths. The common goal is to bring people to know God and build that relationship together.”

For more information about LifePoint church, please visit the website at www.LifePoint365.com.

