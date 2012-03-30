WHAT: Life University Spring 2012 Classes Equipping People for Life

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville

WHEN: Wednesdays @ 7 p.m. Starting April 11

COST: Minimal Fees for Class Materials | Open to the Public

WHY: Strengthen your spiritual life through interactive classes designed with you in mind! Life University is an incredible opportunity to gain knowledge and find support for living a Christian life in today's world, no matter how long you have been a believer. Because God has called our church to equip the saints for the work of the ministry, we offer Life U courses year-round, designed to enrich the spiritual lives of adults through the Word of God. This quarter we are offering dynamic classes dealing with a range of topics. God desires for believers to be transformed into the likeness of Jesus. Life U is an awesome tool to help all of us work toward this life-long goal! The following classes are being offered during the spring quarter:

American Sign Language

Divorce Care

GriefShare

“Radical Together” by Dr. David Platt

Untangling Relationships

Women’s Bible Study “Ruth” by Kelly Minter

Classes are free but may carry a small book fee. Activities are also offered for preschoolers, children, middle school, and high school students on Wednesday nights. Free childcare is provided through these activities. Brochures with full class descriptions and more information about Life U and Wednesday night activities will be available in the church Lobby and online at www.FBMaryville.org. For more information, call the church office (618) 667-8221.

