EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, PhD, has named Judy Liesveld, PhD, RN, PPCNP-BC, CNE, FAAN, as dean of the School of Nursing after a national search. The SIU Board of Trustees approved the appointment Thursday, Dec. 2 during its regularly scheduled meeting. Liesveld will assume her duties in July 2022.

Liesveld arrives on campus after serving as interim associate dean of Innovation and Community Outreach, clinical educator, and professor at the University of New Mexico (UNM) College of Nursing. She previously served as associate dean for Education and Innovation at UNM.

An accomplished teacher, scholar, and practitioner with clinical experience in pediatric primary care, Liesveld is a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and serves as Dean Ridenour/Mason New Mexico Nursing Education Consortium Endowed Fellow. Liesveld brings a wealth of experience in the design and implementation of pipeline programming aimed to functionally increase clinical and academic partnerships. She has an extensive history of securing grant funding to support her work with underserved communities and populations.

“The Chancellor and I are confident in Dr. Liesveld’s abilities to serve all members of the School and our community by fostering innovation; supporting our commitments to equity, diversity, and inclusion; strengthening partnerships and community engagement; and building connections within the School and beyond,” said Cobb. “She brings vast experience, leadership skills, and values that will help shape the School of Nursing for new ventures and continued successes.”

“I would like to thank members of the search committee for their outstanding work in building an excellent and diverse pool of candidates and engaging stakeholders throughout the process,” Cobb added. “In particular, I want to offer my sincere gratitude to Dr. Sheri Compton-McBride and Dr. Kevin Stein for their thoughtful and careful leadership as search committee co-chairs.”

“I am thrilled and honored to be the next dean of the SIUE School of Nursing,” said Liesveld. “The School has an impressive history of excellence in nursing education, scholarship, service, practice, and community involvement. I was immediately attracted by the warmth and commitment of faculty and staff in assuring student success in the dynamic programs that are offered. I look forward to a rich conversation with faculty, staff, students, administrators, and community stakeholders to learn and strategically plan for the continued success, growth, and involvement of the School of Nursing in SIUE’s overall mission.”

“I would like to thank everyone involved in my interviews and visit to SIUE,” she shared. “I could not have asked for a more welcoming environment on SIUE’s beautiful campus and at the School’s WE CARE Clinic in East St. Louis. I am excited to collaborate to create the future of SIUE’s School of Nursing.”

Liesveld holds a doctorate in nursing from the University of New Mexico, a master’s from Arizona State University, and a bachelor’s from the University of Iowa.

Liesveld will succeed Mark Luer, PharmD, who has served as interim dean of the SON since May 2021 following the retirement of Laura Bernaix, PhD, RN.

The School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy, and community service. Enrolling more than 1,700 students in its baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration, and education.

Photo: SIUE School of Nursing Dean Judy Liesveld, PhD, RN, PPCNP-BC, CNE, FAAN.

