EDWARDSVILLE - This September, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Lieke Gielingh with the Student of the Month Award. Gielingh was nominated by Future Farmers of America Advisor, Ms. Jaci Jenkins.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to excelling in academics at Edwardsville High School, Gielingh is involved in the Future Farmers of America, marching band, and symphonic band. She has earned numerous awards, including a District Equine Science Entrepreneurship Winner and Section Equine Science Entrepreneurship Winner. In addition to horseback riding, Gielingh also enjoys working at the tree nursery.

Gielingh plans to attend Southern Illinois University – Carbondale to study agricultural science and minor in music.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out almost $30,000 in scholarships to date.

More like this: