CLASS 4A SUPER-SECTIONAL AT REDBIRD ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

BELLEVILLE WEST 72, BOLINGBROOK 60: E.J. Liddell led the way with 19 points, Jaylin Mosby had 17 points, Lawrence Brazil III 14 and Keith Randolph, Jr. 11 as West advanced to the state finals for the second straight year, defeating Bolingbrook in the Class 4A super-sectional.

Kameron Leonard led the Raiders with 13 points, while Jordan Myrick added 11.

The Maroons are now 33-4 on the season, and will play in the state semifinals Friday night against Chicago Curie, a 56-54 upset winner over Chicago Simeon in the Northwestern super-sectional at Evanston. The tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.

