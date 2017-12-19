Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE - The FIT and GO programs at both Liberty and Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville combined with the band, chorus and orchestra students in an annual toy and food drive in early December for Glen Ed Food Pantry and it was a huge success.

The drive this year collected more than 2,000 toys and two tons of food, which was donated to the Glen Ed Food Pantry and to selected middle school families.

"There were well over 1,000 people in attendance," Edwardsville School District 7 said in a release. "There were approximately 600 students performing between the two schools. The annual holiday concerts were free and open to the public, but each school encouraged their spectators to make a donation towards the Liberty/Lincoln Toy and Food Drive. Thank you to those who attended."

More like this: