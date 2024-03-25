JERSEYVILLE - Liberty Village of Jerseyville is introducing their villas, and Marketing Director Brady Dabbs wants to help community members find their next home.

Dabbs explained that the villas are single-family homes located in Jerseyville. The CCRC, or continuum of care retirement campus, is connected to Liberty Village’s other services, including their assisted and independent living facility at Hawthorne Inn and their nursing home at Jerseyville Manor. The villas are aimed for active adults age 55 and older who want to be connected to a community like Liberty Village.

“Just being a part of our community, a senior community, there’s a lot of perks to owning one and being on our campus,” Dabbs said. “It is just the best life. We say live your best life because it really is. The socialization aspect is huge. I tell people you can be as social as you want or as private as you want, but the fact of the matter is that most people are social and you make friends and that’s all part of it.”

He noted that villa owners are connected to Hawthorne Inn and Jerseyville Manor, so they have access to AJ’s Fitness Center, the beauty/barber shop, wellness programs, social events and other amenities through Liberty Village. There are different floor plans to choose from, though most of the villas are two-bedroom, two-bath homes with 1,700 square feet.

Dabbs said there are 54 lots and currently ten villas built, and he expects the community to grow. He also pointed out that lawn maintenance and snow removal are taken care of through Liberty Village, so the villas are a good option for adults who want a little extra help and convenience but enjoy independent living.

“You still can live your lifestyle, bring what you want. We do the lawn care, we do the snow removal for a maintenance fee each month, and you can travel. We have villa owners, a couple, and they snowbird. They go down to Florida for the winter, but they just make their maintenance payment and they don’t have any worries while they’re gone,” he explained. “It’s a very practical move. If you’re looking for a retirement campus, a villa is a wonderful way to start if you can do it.”

Dabbs added that since the villas are still being built, each one is customizable and brand new. For more information, he encourages people to call him at 618-946-7336 to talk about their needs. You can also visit LibertyVillageOfJerseyville.com/villas.

“There’s no commitment. I’m a friendly guy and we’ll just talk and see what your needs are,” Dabbs said. “It just makes all the sense in the world. If you can make it happen, it’s worth doing.”

