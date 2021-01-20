JERSEYVILLE - Liberty Village of Jerseyville provided this information today as a reminder that January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month.

Liberty Village of Jerseyville offers The Villas single-family and duplex homes, Manor Court skilled nursing, Garden Court Alzheimer's and dementia care, along with Bounce Back Rehabilitation program and AJ's Fitness Center.

Glaucoma a condition of increased pressure within the eyeball, causing gradual loss of sight. Everyone is at risk for glaucoma. However, certain groups are at higher risk than others.

Glaucoma Statistics:

It is estimated that over 3 million Americans have glaucoma but only half of those know they have it.

In the U.S., more than 120,000 are blind from glaucoma, accounting for 9% to 12% of all cases of blindness.

Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the world, according to the World Health Organization.

After cataracts, glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness among African Americans.

Blindness from glaucoma is 6 to 8 times more common in African Americans than Caucasians.

African Americans are 15 times more likely to be visually impaired from glaucoma than Caucasians.

Article continues after sponsor message

Individuals at a Higher Risk

People over the age of 60

African Americans, Hispanics, Asians

Steroid users

Any people with eye injuries

People with a family history of glaucoma

People with high myopia (nearsightedness), hypertension, or central corneal thickness less than .5 mm. Could you be at risk?

To learn more: visit www.glaucoma.org

Also, Liberty Village of Jerseyville is located at 1251 N. State Street, phone, 618-498-6441 or visit:

https://libertyvillageofjerseyville.com/

More like this: