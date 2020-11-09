Liberty Middle School Releases First Quarter Honor Roll
Liberty Middle first quarter honor roll is below.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Student Name Last-First-Middle
Grade
Allen, Zinnia Faye
06
Anderson, Aydan Charles
06
Anderson, Graham Franklin
06
Anderson, Sabryia Sarai
06
Andre, Jackson Christopher
06
Balentine, Max Brennan
06
Barnett, Adyson Elizabeth
06
Batson, Ephraim Milum
06
Bauerle, Pierce Alexander
06
Beavers, Julianne Elizabeth
06
Beevers, Cadence Elora
06
Bellone d'Altavilla, George Rainier Edouard
06
Bing, Bryson Sebastien
06
Brown, Liam Michael
06
Brown, Oliver Steven
06
Bub, Lila Katherine
06
Bukovac, Nathan Lee
06
Burris, Brooke Karlyn
06
Carroll, Elaine
06
Chen, Alan R
06
Cochran, Harper Aubrooke
06
Dombrowski, Vylaisri Jasmine
06
Douglas, Camden Martin
06
Dunnill, Miller Stephen
06
Dykstra, Genevieve Marie
06
Eder, Brynn Margaret
06
Elliott, Brooklyn Yvonne
06
Evers, Kenlee Marie
06
Fazio, Aleigha Grace
06
Finkel, Paige Avery
06
Fischer, Mary Margaret
06
Flavio, Aiden James
06
Fox, Carter Joseph
06
Fry, Lauren Elizabeth
06
Fujinoki, Madoka
06
Garavalia, Rheece William
06
Garwood, Brooke Nicole
06
Garwood, Kaden Joseph
06
Gerling, Marissa Nicole
06
Gessford, Abigail Mae
06
Gipson, Hailey Marie
06
Gomez Garcia, Esteban
06
Grandone, Emily Grace
06
Grossardt, Alden Ren
06
Hampton, Sullivan Daniel
06
Hassan, Shaira Chitnapha
06
Hauschild, Kaylee Nicole
06
Hayden, Jonathan Keith
06
Heimback, Lexington Sky
06
Henry, Addison Paige
06
Hill, Aubrie Elizabeth
06
Hornbuckle, Brynn Katherine
06
Huneke, Blake Ryan
06
Hunt, Ethan Sean
06
Janardhan, Geetanjali Naomi
06
Johnson, Claire Rae
06
Johnson, Kwinten Terell
06
Jones, Jenna Lynn
06
Kelly, Doreen Mae
06
Kennedy, Anneliese Jane
06
Kerns, Brayden Joseph
06
Klette, Karly Lynn
06
Knecht, Austin Steele
06
Knef, Ava G
06
Knef, Ava G
06
Koester, Joshua Daniel
06
Kostich, Matthew M
06
Krag, Ethan Woodrow
06
Kunselman, Madyn Isabel
06
Lanzante, Joshua Alexander
06
Lawrence, Jude Daniel
06
Lee, Maggie Jo
06
Lovell, Benjamin Reed
06
Lu, Vivian
06
Lyons, Maleah Grace
06
Marsh, Avery Clara
06
Mc Farland, Drew Christian
06
Mcclew, Aiden Robert
06
McGillis, Sophia Grace
06
Merkel, Emmett Christopher
06
Millburg, Gavin Jett
06
Miller, Gavin Monroe
06
Morris, Brandon Lee
06
Moss, Grant William
06
Nevenner, Kyden Christopher
06
Niepert, Carlie Eileen
06
Peno, Aubrey
06
Pieri, Emily Joann
06
Plegge, Kathryn Laura
06
Powell, Sydney Elizabeth
06
Price, Alexander Jacob
06
Range, August John
06
Reader, Benjamin Douglas
06
Rensing, Noah John
06
Ribbing, Jessica Lauren
06
Ross, Emmalynn Grace
06
Runnalls, Abraham Marshall
06
Sadler, Hannah L
06
Sadler, Noah M
06
Sadler, Olivia G
06
Sarabia, Blanca Kay
06
Scarborough JR, Jonathan David
06
Schapman, Sally Ann
06
Schmidt, Cohen John
06
Schonlau, Ayden Michael
06
Schreiber, Zoey Jane
06
Schroeder, Braden Philip
06
Seehausen, Brendan Michael
06
Shapiro, Sophia Grace
06
Shrestha, Kaveen
06
Simmons, Morgan Christine
06
Spiller, Kaylee Grace
06
Steinmann, Caleb Alan
06
Suhre, Samantha Elizabeth
06
Taillon, Cole Justin
06
Thiems, Gabriel Michael William
06
Thomas, Elaine Sophia
06
Thompson, Ella Reese
06
Tiller, Amelia Elizabeth
06
Unger, Cooper Nicholas
06
Vacca, Jeremy David
06
Villalobos, Claire Juliana
06
Walker, Sydney Lynn
06
Walls, Audrey Elizabeth
06
Wang, Daniel Norman
06
Williams, Dean Patrick
06
Wise, Kenley Elizabeth
06
Woelfel, Morgan Marie
06
Young, Landon Nicolas
06
Zhang, Amelia Yunqi
06
Zheng, Henry Ji
06
Ackerman, Lillian Elizabeth
07
Alexander, Jack Joseph
07
Allen, Madelyn Rose
07
Almos, John Clayton
07
Amer, Malak Islam
07
Andreas, Jax Michael
07
Ariana, Tristan Joshua
07
Armstrong, Clara Elise
07
Ball, Atticus Walker
07
Barr, Brynn Marie
07
Bartoszkiewicz, Kira Lynn
07
Bates, Ella Elizabeth
07
Bates, Schaefer Andrew
07
Baugh, Kennedy Kaye
07
Bendel, Adler Shaun
07
Bettorf, Jayden Richard
07
Betts, Alexandria Grace
07
Birkenmeyer, Emma Lynn
07
Blaskie, Jackson Patrick
07
Bloodworth, Haley Marie
07
Bradley, Charles Edwin
07
Bray, Margaret Ann
07
Bryant, Bradley
07
Burns, Rylie Morgan
07
Butler, Miccah Ervin
07
Caldarola, Serena Lynn
07
Campbell, Jackson Ray
07
Carter, Ella Kate
07
Chimaren, Darwin Dakim
07
Chong, Alexandra Elise
07
Cloud, John Patrick
07
Cook, Gabriella Corinne
07
Cook, Grace Caroline
07
Coons, Dominic Daryl
07
Cowan, Emma Marie
07
Cundiff, Koen Matthew
07
Cunningham, Ciara Marie
07
Davis, Taylor Jack
07
De La Torre, Audrey Ariana
07
DeAvila, Antonella
07
Deets, Jack Bennett
07
DeWitt, Gabriel Ashton
07
DeWitt, Liam Brody
07
Dimitroff, Thea Evan Nichole
07
Eberlin, Anthony Michael
07
Edmondson, Reese Leighton
07
Feco, Anna Olivia
07
Fisher, Kenna Layne
07
Ford, Savannah Jean
07
Frank, Emily Grace
07
Fulcher, Camden Anthony
07
Fulcher, Camden Anthony
07
Gebauer, Alexander Joseph
07
Gehlbach, Josephine Marie
07
Goodwin, Bradley Charles
07
Guzman, Alexa
07
Hall, Jackson David
07
Hawkes, Evelyn Charity
07
Hawkins, Delphine Maya Paige
07
Head, Ella Christine
07
Heepke, Logan Brady
07
Hehmeyer, Isabella Mae Ann
07
Helle, Trent Jeffrey
07
Hicks, Owen Marion
07
Holt, Emma Mae
07
Huddle, Matthew Kenji
07
Huniak, Elijah Andrew
07
Hutton, Lucas Alexander
07
Jackoby, Ruby Judith
07
Jackson, Grace Andrea
07
Johnson, Benjamin Thomas
07
Johnson, Rachel Lynn
07
Kaburick, Carson John
07
Kielty, Craig Ryan
07
Kirgan, Jack Andrew
07
Kirk, Alison McClay
07
Kohoutek, John William
07
Kretzer, Erin Elizabeth
07
Kvale, Ava Lynn
07
Lawrence, Xander D
07
Lemanski, Andrew Joseph
07
Lowry, Noah Matthew
07
Martin, Adara Korrine Le'Awn
07
Maurer, Andrew Jacob
07
Maurer, Andrew Jacob
07
Maxwell, Zane Claude
07
May, Aidan John
07
Article continues after sponsor message
Mayhew, Bailey Fay
07
McFarland, Maya Grayce
07
McKey, Andrew Edward
07
McNeill, Aliyah Faith
07
Medikonda, Shreyas
07
Middeke, Aiden Albert
07
Mikhayel, Madelyn Kamille
07
Milburn, Chase Briscoe
07
Miller, Brianna Lenae
07
Moore, David Lee
07
Mosella, Andrea Mary
07
Murphy, Sean Ryan
07
Muskopf, Paige Elizabeth
07
Niehaus, Jackson Barclay
07
Nikonovich, Gracie Ann
07
Noascono, Sophia Jane
07
Nutsukpui, Yorm Adele
07
Nutsukpui, Yorm Adele
07
Oliveira, Leticia Faria
07
Osborn, Gavin Michael
07
Ostrom, George Alan
07
Pan, Michelle
07
Panico, Vivian Sarah
07
Paty, John Edward Meckfessel
07
Payton, Samuel David
07
Peterson, Grant Russell
07
Pettus, Gia Andreas
07
Phelps, Scott Matthew
07
Podstawa, Payton Alexander
07
Pope, Jack Douglas
07
Popelar, Madison Elizabeth
07
Rahman, Soha
07
Raitt, Adalynn Elizabeth
07
Rayman, Theodore Benjamin
07
Redden, Madeline Ann
07
Reiheld, Alexander August
07
Reinhard, Lucille Marilyn
07
Reynolds, Lily Ann
07
Rotter, Gavin Allen
07
Rybolt, Theodore James
07
Samet, Georgia Liann
07
Sandberg, Benjamin James
07
Santiago, Cherrish Aleisia
07
Scarborough, Eve Lila Lee
07
Schmidt, Aidan Roy
07
Schmidt, Connor Michael
07
Schmidt, Liam Craig
07
Schomber, Chase Michael
07
Schwartz, Grayson Sumner
07
Sedabres, Collin Patrick
07
Segrest, Layla Grace
07
Semith, Amelia Quinn
07
Shaw, Samuel Clayton
07
Stacy, Margaret Beth
07
Stevens, Kinley Addisyn
07
Stone, Lily Grace
07
Stonewater, Benjamin George
07
Stotts, Willa Rhea
07
Stover, Casey Anne
07
Suthan, Myurie Shetal
07
Tallon, Logan Michael
07
Taylor, Graham Madison
07
Thomas, Ian Xavier
07
Uder, Sophia Marie
07
Volling, Emersyn Mae
07
Wang, Andrew Ou
07
Watters, Jeremiah Aloysius Nathaniel
07
Wehling, Maegan
07
Weinrauch, Caine Alan
07
Wibben, Morgan Ann
07
Wilhelm, Aurora Grace
07
Womack, Kennedy Morgan
07
Wong, Brandon Scott
07
Wood, Kaitlin Marie
07
Wooten, Jack Anders
07
Wulfing, Chase William
07
Young, Maggie Elizabeth
07
Zickus, John Liam
07
Aldrich, Madison Rae
08
Alldredge, Addison Ciara
08
Andrews, Grace Isabella
08
Baughman, Fynn Scott
08
Brase, Alison Jo
08
Brooman, Wyatt Eric
08
Brown, Brady Baxter
08
Brown-VanHoesen, Jaden William
08
Bub, Lauren Grace
08
Byron, Sophie Claire
08
Carr, Brooklynn
08
Cerentano, Mallory Rae
08
Chapman, Sophia Elizabeth
08
Chen, Karis R
08
Close, Ashlin Beatrice
08
Close, Brooklin Leann
08
Cochran, Delaney Pierce
08
David, Quinn McCormick
08
DeAvila, AnnaBella Maria
08
Delgado, Owen Julian
08
Dial, Justin Edward
08
Doughty, Emerson Shea
08
Downs, William Oliver
08
Dunnill, Dax William
08
Dykstra, Dominic Asher
08
Eder, Isabella Grace
08
Emanuel, Valeria Isabel
08
Fenter, Kaden Stephen-Robert
08
Fisher, Kierstynn Elizabeth
08
Frazier, Gabriel Angeles
08
Garman, Alayna Ann
08
Geno, Jack Andrew
08
Gessford, Kaylee Mackenzie
08
Gipson, Jonathan Thomas
08
Girada, Amulya
08
Gregory, Elias
08
Gregory, Kasey Rae
08
Grilli, Robert William
08
Gupchup, Ruhee Chatura
08
Hampton, Reese Adalyn
08
Hangsleben, Samantha Thuy
08
Heckler, Brock Selby
08
Heiser, Davina J
08
Henschen, Jayden Lynn
08
Herman, Eric James
08
Hicks, Owen Michael
08
Hill, Gabriella Marie
08
Hockett, Blakely Taylor
08
Hoeferlin, Declan Logan
08
Holtgrave, Gavin Michael
08
Homann, Ayla Reese
08
Hook, Mea Ann
08
Huneke, Grant Thomas
08
Ipanis, Gavin Anthony
08
James, Caroline Rebecca
08
James, Mary Wesley
08
Jasutis, Logan Michael
08
Jones, Aryana Shavon
08
Kennedy, Olivia Katherine
08
Kennett, Zachary Andrew
08
Klingensmith, Nancy Lucinda
08
Kloostra, Aubree Ruth
08
Knef, Andrew H
08
Knef, Andrew H
08
Kohlmiller, Savannah Rose
08
Kommineni, Veda Raaga
08
Kourinos, Samantha Jane
08
Kretzer, Rachel Anne
08
Kuhlman, Nadia Elizabeth
08
Lakatos, Clayton Michael
08
Lance, Tristan Joseph
08
Landau, Brendan Paul
08
Latina, Jacob Daniel
08
Lautz, Olivia Maren
08
Lee, Shelby Nicole
08
Lemanski, Kaitlyn Elizabeth
08
Lewis, Noah William
08
Lovell, Grace Anne
08
Manning, Paul Joseph Meinz
08
Marshall, Benjamin Joseph
08
Martin, Spencer James
08
Matthews, Norah Jade
08
May, Grace Elizabeth
08
McDowell, Ella Z
08
McNabnay, Ryan Joseph
08
Micklevitz, Ethan Joseph
08
Miller, Mia Rylee
08
Moody, Emily Renae
08
Morgan, Sean Thomas
08
Nelson, Riley Faith
08
Norcio, Austin Soon Chiang
08
Nottmeier, Jeremy Lawrence
08
Noud, Miles Joseph
08
Otten, Haylie Nicole
08
Paschall, Nicholas Bradford
08
Pavlow, Dillon James
08
Perez, Jacob
08
Range, Mia Madeleine
08
Reader, Addison Lorin
08
Riechmann, Kendall Grace
08
Robberson, William Charles
08
Rodgers, Olivia Marie
08
Rudd, Tyler James
08
Russo, Allison Grace
08
Saddler, Jake Wilson
08
Scarborough, Nicodemus Syrus
08
Schapman, Lucy
08
Schlechte, Collin James
08
Schomber, Mia Elizabeth
08
Schwartzkopf, Sofia Celeste
08
Selberg, Soren Otto
08
Shashack, Trevor
08
Shimizu, Miko
08
Singh, Amit
08
Singh, William Andrew
08
Siron, Reagan Faith
08
Smith, Katelyn Olivia
08
Smith, Taylor Ann
08
Soldan, Celine Irene
08
Steinhauff, Gillian Carleen
08
Sundar, Maya Grace
08
Sundberg, Spencer Reid
08
Szymula, Kathryn Marion
08
Terrell, Deliah Lanae
08
Thomas, Quilonda Romekia Keisha
08
Toberman, Caroline Marie
08
Walker, Grady William
08
Watkins, Devin Tyler
08
Weaver, Parker Bryce
08
Weber, Samuel Morgan
08
Weis, Grace Elizabeth
08
Welch, Charlotte
08
Wells, Lillian Isabel
08
Wendler, Noah Xavier
08
White, Audrey Mae
08
Williams, Quentin Alexander
08
Williamson, Allison Gabrielle
08
Wilson, Xavier David
08
Wong, William Patrick
08
Yamnitz, Addison Elizabeth
08
Yeager, Logan Nicholas
08
Zahid, Arhum
08
More like this: