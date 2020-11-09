Liberty Middle first quarter honor roll is below.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Student Name Last-First-Middle

Grade

Allen, Zinnia Faye

06

Anderson, Aydan Charles

06

Anderson, Graham Franklin

06

Anderson, Sabryia Sarai

06

Andre, Jackson Christopher

06

Balentine, Max Brennan

06

Barnett, Adyson Elizabeth

06

Batson, Ephraim Milum

06

Bauerle, Pierce Alexander

06

Beavers, Julianne Elizabeth

06

Beevers, Cadence Elora

06

Bellone d'Altavilla, George Rainier Edouard

06

Bing, Bryson Sebastien

06

Brown, Liam Michael

06

Brown, Oliver Steven

06

Bub, Lila Katherine

06

Bukovac, Nathan Lee

06

Burris, Brooke Karlyn

06

Carroll, Elaine

06

Chen, Alan R

06

Cochran, Harper Aubrooke

06

Dombrowski, Vylaisri Jasmine

06

Douglas, Camden Martin

06

Dunnill, Miller Stephen

06

Dykstra, Genevieve Marie

06

Eder, Brynn Margaret

06

Elliott, Brooklyn Yvonne

06

Evers, Kenlee Marie

06

Fazio, Aleigha Grace

06

Finkel, Paige Avery

06

Fischer, Mary Margaret

06

Flavio, Aiden James

06

Fox, Carter Joseph

06

Fry, Lauren Elizabeth

06

Fujinoki, Madoka

06

Garavalia, Rheece William

06

Garwood, Brooke Nicole

06

Garwood, Kaden Joseph

06

Gerling, Marissa Nicole

06

Gessford, Abigail Mae

06

Gipson, Hailey Marie

06

Gomez Garcia, Esteban

06

Grandone, Emily Grace

06

Grossardt, Alden Ren

06

Hampton, Sullivan Daniel

06

Hassan, Shaira Chitnapha

06

Hauschild, Kaylee Nicole

06

Hayden, Jonathan Keith

06

Heimback, Lexington Sky

06

Henry, Addison Paige

06

Hill, Aubrie Elizabeth

06

Hornbuckle, Brynn Katherine

06

Huneke, Blake Ryan

06

Hunt, Ethan Sean

06

Janardhan, Geetanjali Naomi

06

Johnson, Claire Rae

06

Johnson, Kwinten Terell

06

Jones, Jenna Lynn

06

Kelly, Doreen Mae

06

Kennedy, Anneliese Jane

06

Kerns, Brayden Joseph

06

Klette, Karly Lynn

06

Knecht, Austin Steele

06

Knef, Ava G

06

Knef, Ava G

06

Koester, Joshua Daniel

06

Kostich, Matthew M

06

Krag, Ethan Woodrow

06

Kunselman, Madyn Isabel

06

Lanzante, Joshua Alexander

06

Lawrence, Jude Daniel

06

Lee, Maggie Jo

06

Lovell, Benjamin Reed

06

Lu, Vivian

06

Lyons, Maleah Grace

06

Marsh, Avery Clara

06

Mc Farland, Drew Christian

06

Mcclew, Aiden Robert

06

McGillis, Sophia Grace

06

Merkel, Emmett Christopher

06

Millburg, Gavin Jett

06

Miller, Gavin Monroe

06

Morris, Brandon Lee

06

Moss, Grant William

06

Nevenner, Kyden Christopher

06

Niepert, Carlie Eileen

06

Peno, Aubrey

06

Pieri, Emily Joann

06

Plegge, Kathryn Laura

06

Powell, Sydney Elizabeth

06

Price, Alexander Jacob

06

Range, August John

06

Reader, Benjamin Douglas

06

Rensing, Noah John

06

Ribbing, Jessica Lauren

06

Ross, Emmalynn Grace

06

Runnalls, Abraham Marshall

06

Sadler, Hannah L

06

Sadler, Noah M

06

Sadler, Olivia G

06

Sarabia, Blanca Kay

06

Scarborough JR, Jonathan David

06

Schapman, Sally Ann

06

Schmidt, Cohen John

06

Schonlau, Ayden Michael

06

Schreiber, Zoey Jane

06

Schroeder, Braden Philip

06

Seehausen, Brendan Michael

06

Shapiro, Sophia Grace

06

Shrestha, Kaveen

06

Simmons, Morgan Christine

06

Spiller, Kaylee Grace

06

Steinmann, Caleb Alan

06

Suhre, Samantha Elizabeth

06

Taillon, Cole Justin

06

Thiems, Gabriel Michael William

06

Thomas, Elaine Sophia

06

Thompson, Ella Reese

06

Tiller, Amelia Elizabeth

06

Unger, Cooper Nicholas

06

Vacca, Jeremy David

06

Villalobos, Claire Juliana

06

Walker, Sydney Lynn

06

Walls, Audrey Elizabeth

06

Wang, Daniel Norman

06

Williams, Dean Patrick

06

Wise, Kenley Elizabeth

06

Woelfel, Morgan Marie

06

Young, Landon Nicolas

06

Zhang, Amelia Yunqi

06

Zheng, Henry Ji

06

Ackerman, Lillian Elizabeth

07

Alexander, Jack Joseph

07

Allen, Madelyn Rose

07

Almos, John Clayton

07

Amer, Malak Islam

07

Andreas, Jax Michael

07

Ariana, Tristan Joshua

07

Armstrong, Clara Elise

07

Ball, Atticus Walker

07

Barr, Brynn Marie

07

Bartoszkiewicz, Kira Lynn

07

Bates, Ella Elizabeth

07

Bates, Schaefer Andrew

07

Baugh, Kennedy Kaye

07

Bendel, Adler Shaun

07

Bettorf, Jayden Richard

07

Betts, Alexandria Grace

07

Birkenmeyer, Emma Lynn

07

Blaskie, Jackson Patrick

07

Bloodworth, Haley Marie

07

Bradley, Charles Edwin

07

Bray, Margaret Ann

07

Bryant, Bradley

07

Burns, Rylie Morgan

07

Butler, Miccah Ervin

07

Caldarola, Serena Lynn

07

Campbell, Jackson Ray

07

Carter, Ella Kate

07

Chimaren, Darwin Dakim

07

Chong, Alexandra Elise

07

Cloud, John Patrick

07

Cook, Gabriella Corinne

07

Cook, Grace Caroline

07

Coons, Dominic Daryl

07

Cowan, Emma Marie

07

Cundiff, Koen Matthew

07

Cunningham, Ciara Marie

07

Davis, Taylor Jack

07

De La Torre, Audrey Ariana

07

DeAvila, Antonella

07

Deets, Jack Bennett

07

DeWitt, Gabriel Ashton

07

DeWitt, Liam Brody

07

Dimitroff, Thea Evan Nichole

07

Eberlin, Anthony Michael

07

Edmondson, Reese Leighton

07

Feco, Anna Olivia

07

Fisher, Kenna Layne

07

Ford, Savannah Jean

07

Frank, Emily Grace

07

Fulcher, Camden Anthony

07

Fulcher, Camden Anthony

07

Gebauer, Alexander Joseph

07

Gehlbach, Josephine Marie

07

Goodwin, Bradley Charles

07

Guzman, Alexa

07

Hall, Jackson David

07

Hawkes, Evelyn Charity

07

Hawkins, Delphine Maya Paige

07

Head, Ella Christine

07

Heepke, Logan Brady

07

Hehmeyer, Isabella Mae Ann

07

Helle, Trent Jeffrey

07

Hicks, Owen Marion

07

Holt, Emma Mae

07

Huddle, Matthew Kenji

07

Huniak, Elijah Andrew

07

Hutton, Lucas Alexander

07

Jackoby, Ruby Judith

07

Jackson, Grace Andrea

07

Johnson, Benjamin Thomas

07

Johnson, Rachel Lynn

07

Kaburick, Carson John

07

Kielty, Craig Ryan

07

Kirgan, Jack Andrew

07

Kirk, Alison McClay

07

Kohoutek, John William

07

Kretzer, Erin Elizabeth

07

Kvale, Ava Lynn

07

Lawrence, Xander D

07

Lemanski, Andrew Joseph

07

Lowry, Noah Matthew

07

Martin, Adara Korrine Le'Awn

07

Maurer, Andrew Jacob

07

Maurer, Andrew Jacob

07

Maxwell, Zane Claude

07

May, Aidan John

07

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayhew, Bailey Fay

07

McFarland, Maya Grayce

07

McKey, Andrew Edward

07

McNeill, Aliyah Faith

07

Medikonda, Shreyas

07

Middeke, Aiden Albert

07

Mikhayel, Madelyn Kamille

07

Milburn, Chase Briscoe

07

Miller, Brianna Lenae

07

Moore, David Lee

07

Mosella, Andrea Mary

07

Murphy, Sean Ryan

07

Muskopf, Paige Elizabeth

07

Niehaus, Jackson Barclay

07

Nikonovich, Gracie Ann

07

Noascono, Sophia Jane

07

Nutsukpui, Yorm Adele

07

Nutsukpui, Yorm Adele

07

Oliveira, Leticia Faria

07

Osborn, Gavin Michael

07

Ostrom, George Alan

07

Pan, Michelle

07

Panico, Vivian Sarah

07

Paty, John Edward Meckfessel

07

Payton, Samuel David

07

Peterson, Grant Russell

07

Pettus, Gia Andreas

07

Phelps, Scott Matthew

07

Podstawa, Payton Alexander

07

Pope, Jack Douglas

07

Popelar, Madison Elizabeth

07

Rahman, Soha

07

Raitt, Adalynn Elizabeth

07

Rayman, Theodore Benjamin

07

Redden, Madeline Ann

07

Reiheld, Alexander August

07

Reinhard, Lucille Marilyn

07

Reynolds, Lily Ann

07

Rotter, Gavin Allen

07

Rybolt, Theodore James

07

Samet, Georgia Liann

07

Sandberg, Benjamin James

07

Santiago, Cherrish Aleisia

07

Scarborough, Eve Lila Lee

07

Schmidt, Aidan Roy

07

Schmidt, Connor Michael

07

Schmidt, Liam Craig

07

Schomber, Chase Michael

07

Schwartz, Grayson Sumner

07

Sedabres, Collin Patrick

07

Segrest, Layla Grace

07

Semith, Amelia Quinn

07

Shaw, Samuel Clayton

07

Stacy, Margaret Beth

07

Stevens, Kinley Addisyn

07

Stone, Lily Grace

07

Stonewater, Benjamin George

07

Stotts, Willa Rhea

07

Stover, Casey Anne

07

Suthan, Myurie Shetal

07

Tallon, Logan Michael

07

Taylor, Graham Madison

07

Thomas, Ian Xavier

07

Uder, Sophia Marie

07

Volling, Emersyn Mae

07

Wang, Andrew Ou

07

Watters, Jeremiah Aloysius Nathaniel

07

Wehling, Maegan

07

Weinrauch, Caine Alan

07

Wibben, Morgan Ann

07

Wilhelm, Aurora Grace

07

Womack, Kennedy Morgan

07

Wong, Brandon Scott

07

Wood, Kaitlin Marie

07

Wooten, Jack Anders

07

Wulfing, Chase William

07

Young, Maggie Elizabeth

07

Zickus, John Liam

07

Aldrich, Madison Rae

08

Alldredge, Addison Ciara

08

Andrews, Grace Isabella

08

Baughman, Fynn Scott

08

Brase, Alison Jo

08

Brooman, Wyatt Eric

08

Brown, Brady Baxter

08

Brown-VanHoesen, Jaden William

08

Bub, Lauren Grace

08

Byron, Sophie Claire

08

Carr, Brooklynn

08

Cerentano, Mallory Rae

08

Chapman, Sophia Elizabeth

08

Chen, Karis R

08

Close, Ashlin Beatrice

08

Close, Brooklin Leann

08

Cochran, Delaney Pierce

08

David, Quinn McCormick

08

DeAvila, AnnaBella Maria

08

Delgado, Owen Julian

08

Dial, Justin Edward

08

Doughty, Emerson Shea

08

Downs, William Oliver

08

Dunnill, Dax William

08

Dykstra, Dominic Asher

08

Eder, Isabella Grace

08

Emanuel, Valeria Isabel

08

Fenter, Kaden Stephen-Robert

08

Fisher, Kierstynn Elizabeth

08

Frazier, Gabriel Angeles

08

Garman, Alayna Ann

08

Geno, Jack Andrew

08

Gessford, Kaylee Mackenzie

08

Gipson, Jonathan Thomas

08

Girada, Amulya

08

Gregory, Elias

08

Gregory, Kasey Rae

08

Grilli, Robert William

08

Gupchup, Ruhee Chatura

08

Hampton, Reese Adalyn

08

Hangsleben, Samantha Thuy

08

Heckler, Brock Selby

08

Heiser, Davina J

08

Henschen, Jayden Lynn

08

Herman, Eric James

08

Hicks, Owen Michael

08

Hill, Gabriella Marie

08

Hockett, Blakely Taylor

08

Hoeferlin, Declan Logan

08

Holtgrave, Gavin Michael

08

Homann, Ayla Reese

08

Hook, Mea Ann

08

Huneke, Grant Thomas

08

Ipanis, Gavin Anthony

08

James, Caroline Rebecca

08

James, Mary Wesley

08

Jasutis, Logan Michael

08

Jones, Aryana Shavon

08

Kennedy, Olivia Katherine

08

Kennett, Zachary Andrew

08

Klingensmith, Nancy Lucinda

08

Kloostra, Aubree Ruth

08

Knef, Andrew H

08

Knef, Andrew H

08

Kohlmiller, Savannah Rose

08

Kommineni, Veda Raaga

08

Kourinos, Samantha Jane

08

Kretzer, Rachel Anne

08

Kuhlman, Nadia Elizabeth

08

Lakatos, Clayton Michael

08

Lance, Tristan Joseph

08

Landau, Brendan Paul

08

Latina, Jacob Daniel

08

Lautz, Olivia Maren

08

Lee, Shelby Nicole

08

Lemanski, Kaitlyn Elizabeth

08

Lewis, Noah William

08

Lovell, Grace Anne

08

Manning, Paul Joseph Meinz

08

Marshall, Benjamin Joseph

08

Martin, Spencer James

08

Matthews, Norah Jade

08

May, Grace Elizabeth

08

McDowell, Ella Z

08

McNabnay, Ryan Joseph

08

Micklevitz, Ethan Joseph

08

Miller, Mia Rylee

08

Moody, Emily Renae

08

Morgan, Sean Thomas

08

Nelson, Riley Faith

08

Norcio, Austin Soon Chiang

08

Nottmeier, Jeremy Lawrence

08

Noud, Miles Joseph

08

Otten, Haylie Nicole

08

Paschall, Nicholas Bradford

08

Pavlow, Dillon James

08

Perez, Jacob

08

Range, Mia Madeleine

08

Reader, Addison Lorin

08

Riechmann, Kendall Grace

08

Robberson, William Charles

08

Rodgers, Olivia Marie

08

Rudd, Tyler James

08

Russo, Allison Grace

08

Saddler, Jake Wilson

08

Scarborough, Nicodemus Syrus

08

Schapman, Lucy

08

Schlechte, Collin James

08

Schomber, Mia Elizabeth

08

Schwartzkopf, Sofia Celeste

08

Selberg, Soren Otto

08

Shashack, Trevor

08

Shimizu, Miko

08

Singh, Amit

08

Singh, William Andrew

08

Siron, Reagan Faith

08

Smith, Katelyn Olivia

08

Smith, Taylor Ann

08

Soldan, Celine Irene

08

Steinhauff, Gillian Carleen

08

Sundar, Maya Grace

08

Sundberg, Spencer Reid

08

Szymula, Kathryn Marion

08

Terrell, Deliah Lanae

08

Thomas, Quilonda Romekia Keisha

08

Toberman, Caroline Marie

08

Walker, Grady William

08

Watkins, Devin Tyler

08

Weaver, Parker Bryce

08

Weber, Samuel Morgan

08

Weis, Grace Elizabeth

08

Welch, Charlotte

08

Wells, Lillian Isabel

08

Wendler, Noah Xavier

08

White, Audrey Mae

08

Williams, Quentin Alexander

08

Williamson, Allison Gabrielle

08

Wilson, Xavier David

08

Wong, William Patrick

08

Yamnitz, Addison Elizabeth

08

Yeager, Logan Nicholas

08

Zahid, Arhum

08

More like this:

Jun 11, 2023 - Father McGivney Catholic High School Second Semester Honor Roll For 2022-2023 School Year

May 31, 2023 - Southwestern High School Semester 2 2022-2023 High Honor Roll/Honor Roll

Jun 9, 2023 - Jersey Community High School Celebrates Academic Excellence with High Honor Roll and Honor Roll Achievements

Jan 11, 2023 - Father McGivney Catholic High School First Semester Honor Roll For The 2022-2023 School Year

Jan 27, 2023 - L&C Announces Fall 2022 Honors Lists

 