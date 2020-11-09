Liberty Middle School Releases First Quarter Honor Roll Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Liberty Middle first quarter honor roll is below. Student Name Last-First-Middle Grade Allen, Zinnia Faye 06 Anderson, Aydan Charles 06 Anderson, Graham Franklin 06 Anderson, Sabryia Sarai 06 Andre, Jackson Christopher 06 Balentine, Max Brennan 06 Barnett, Adyson Elizabeth 06 Batson, Ephraim Milum 06 Bauerle, Pierce Alexander 06 Beavers, Julianne Elizabeth 06 Beevers, Cadence Elora 06 Bellone d'Altavilla, George Rainier Edouard 06 Bing, Bryson Sebastien 06 Brown, Liam Michael 06 Brown, Oliver Steven 06 Bub, Lila Katherine 06 Bukovac, Nathan Lee 06 Burris, Brooke Karlyn 06 Carroll, Elaine 06 Chen, Alan R 06 Cochran, Harper Aubrooke 06 Dombrowski, Vylaisri Jasmine 06 Douglas, Camden Martin 06 Dunnill, Miller Stephen 06 Dykstra, Genevieve Marie 06 Eder, Brynn Margaret 06 Elliott, Brooklyn Yvonne 06 Evers, Kenlee Marie 06 Fazio, Aleigha Grace 06 Finkel, Paige Avery 06 Fischer, Mary Margaret 06 Flavio, Aiden James 06 Fox, Carter Joseph 06 Fry, Lauren Elizabeth 06 Fujinoki, Madoka 06 Garavalia, Rheece William 06 Garwood, Brooke Nicole 06 Garwood, Kaden Joseph 06 Gerling, Marissa Nicole 06 Gessford, Abigail Mae 06 Gipson, Hailey Marie 06 Gomez Garcia, Esteban 06 Grandone, Emily Grace 06 Grossardt, Alden Ren 06 Hampton, Sullivan Daniel 06 Hassan, Shaira Chitnapha 06 Hauschild, Kaylee Nicole 06 Hayden, Jonathan Keith 06 Heimback, Lexington Sky 06 Henry, Addison Paige 06 Hill, Aubrie Elizabeth 06 Hornbuckle, Brynn Katherine 06 Huneke, Blake Ryan 06 Hunt, Ethan Sean 06 Janardhan, Geetanjali Naomi 06 Johnson, Claire Rae 06 Johnson, Kwinten Terell 06 Jones, Jenna Lynn 06 Kelly, Doreen Mae 06 Kennedy, Anneliese Jane 06 Kerns, Brayden Joseph 06 Klette, Karly Lynn 06 Knecht, Austin Steele 06 Knef, Ava G 06 Knef, Ava G 06 Koester, Joshua Daniel 06 Kostich, Matthew M 06 Krag, Ethan Woodrow 06 Kunselman, Madyn Isabel 06 Lanzante, Joshua Alexander 06 Lawrence, Jude Daniel 06 Lee, Maggie Jo 06 Lovell, Benjamin Reed 06 Lu, Vivian 06 Lyons, Maleah Grace 06 Marsh, Avery Clara 06 Mc Farland, Drew Christian 06 Mcclew, Aiden Robert 06 McGillis, Sophia Grace 06 Merkel, Emmett Christopher 06 Millburg, Gavin Jett 06 Miller, Gavin Monroe 06 Morris, Brandon Lee 06 Moss, Grant William 06 Nevenner, Kyden Christopher 06 Niepert, Carlie Eileen 06 Peno, Aubrey 06 Pieri, Emily Joann 06 Plegge, Kathryn Laura 06 Powell, Sydney Elizabeth 06 Price, Alexander Jacob 06 Range, August John 06 Reader, Benjamin Douglas 06 Rensing, Noah John 06 Ribbing, Jessica Lauren 06 Ross, Emmalynn Grace 06 Runnalls, Abraham Marshall 06 Sadler, Hannah L 06 Sadler, Noah M 06 Sadler, Olivia G 06 Sarabia, Blanca Kay 06 Scarborough JR, Jonathan David 06 Schapman, Sally Ann 06 Schmidt, Cohen John 06 Schonlau, Ayden Michael 06 Schreiber, Zoey Jane 06 Schroeder, Braden Philip 06 Seehausen, Brendan Michael 06 Shapiro, Sophia Grace 06 Shrestha, Kaveen 06 Simmons, Morgan Christine 06 Spiller, Kaylee Grace 06 Steinmann, Caleb Alan 06 Suhre, Samantha Elizabeth 06 Taillon, Cole Justin 06 Thiems, Gabriel Michael William 06 Thomas, Elaine Sophia 06 Thompson, Ella Reese 06 Tiller, Amelia Elizabeth 06 Unger, Cooper Nicholas 06 Vacca, Jeremy David 06 Villalobos, Claire Juliana 06 Walker, Sydney Lynn 06 Walls, Audrey Elizabeth 06 Wang, Daniel Norman 06 Williams, Dean Patrick 06 Wise, Kenley Elizabeth 06 Woelfel, Morgan Marie 06 Young, Landon Nicolas 06 Zhang, Amelia Yunqi 06 Zheng, Henry Ji 06 Ackerman, Lillian Elizabeth 07 Alexander, Jack Joseph 07 Allen, Madelyn Rose 07 Almos, John Clayton 07 Amer, Malak Islam 07 Andreas, Jax Michael 07 Ariana, Tristan Joshua 07 Armstrong, Clara Elise 07 Ball, Atticus Walker 07 Barr, Brynn Marie 07 Bartoszkiewicz, Kira Lynn 07 Bates, Ella Elizabeth 07 Bates, Schaefer Andrew 07 Baugh, Kennedy Kaye 07 Bendel, Adler Shaun 07 Bettorf, Jayden Richard 07 Betts, Alexandria Grace 07 Birkenmeyer, Emma Lynn 07 Blaskie, Jackson Patrick 07 Bloodworth, Haley Marie 07 Bradley, Charles Edwin 07 Bray, Margaret Ann 07 Bryant, Bradley 07 Burns, Rylie Morgan 07 Butler, Miccah Ervin 07 Caldarola, Serena Lynn 07 Campbell, Jackson Ray 07 Carter, Ella Kate 07 Chimaren, Darwin Dakim 07 Chong, Alexandra Elise 07 Cloud, John Patrick 07 Cook, Gabriella Corinne 07 Cook, Grace Caroline 07 Coons, Dominic Daryl 07 Cowan, Emma Marie 07 Cundiff, Koen Matthew 07 Cunningham, Ciara Marie 07 Davis, Taylor Jack 07 De La Torre, Audrey Ariana 07 DeAvila, Antonella 07 Deets, Jack Bennett 07 DeWitt, Gabriel Ashton 07 DeWitt, Liam Brody 07 Dimitroff, Thea Evan Nichole 07 Eberlin, Anthony Michael 07 Edmondson, Reese Leighton 07 Feco, Anna Olivia 07 Fisher, Kenna Layne 07 Ford, Savannah Jean 07 Frank, Emily Grace 07 Fulcher, Camden Anthony 07 Fulcher, Camden Anthony 07 Gebauer, Alexander Joseph 07 Gehlbach, Josephine Marie 07 Goodwin, Bradley Charles 07 Guzman, Alexa 07 Hall, Jackson David 07 Hawkes, Evelyn Charity 07 Hawkins, Delphine Maya Paige 07 Head, Ella Christine 07 Heepke, Logan Brady 07 Hehmeyer, Isabella Mae Ann 07 Helle, Trent Jeffrey 07 Hicks, Owen Marion 07 Holt, Emma Mae 07 Huddle, Matthew Kenji 07 Huniak, Elijah Andrew 07 Hutton, Lucas Alexander 07 Jackoby, Ruby Judith 07 Jackson, Grace Andrea 07 Johnson, Benjamin Thomas 07 Johnson, Rachel Lynn 07 Kaburick, Carson John 07 Kielty, Craig Ryan 07 Kirgan, Jack Andrew 07 Kirk, Alison McClay 07 Kohoutek, John William 07 Kretzer, Erin Elizabeth 07 Kvale, Ava Lynn 07 Lawrence, Xander D 07 Lemanski, Andrew Joseph 07 Lowry, Noah Matthew 07 Martin, Adara Korrine Le'Awn 07 Maurer, Andrew Jacob 07 Maurer, Andrew Jacob 07 Maxwell, Zane Claude 07 May, Aidan John 07 Article continues after sponsor message Mayhew, Bailey Fay 07 McFarland, Maya Grayce 07 McKey, Andrew Edward 07 McNeill, Aliyah Faith 07 Medikonda, Shreyas 07 Middeke, Aiden Albert 07 Mikhayel, Madelyn Kamille 07 Milburn, Chase Briscoe 07 Miller, Brianna Lenae 07 Moore, David Lee 07 Mosella, Andrea Mary 07 Murphy, Sean Ryan 07 Muskopf, Paige Elizabeth 07 Niehaus, Jackson Barclay 07 Nikonovich, Gracie Ann 07 Noascono, Sophia Jane 07 Nutsukpui, Yorm Adele 07 Nutsukpui, Yorm Adele 07 Oliveira, Leticia Faria 07 Osborn, Gavin Michael 07 Ostrom, George Alan 07 Pan, Michelle 07 Panico, Vivian Sarah 07 Paty, John Edward Meckfessel 07 Payton, Samuel David 07 Peterson, Grant Russell 07 Pettus, Gia Andreas 07 Phelps, Scott Matthew 07 Podstawa, Payton Alexander 07 Pope, Jack Douglas 07 Popelar, Madison Elizabeth 07 Rahman, Soha 07 Raitt, Adalynn Elizabeth 07 Rayman, Theodore Benjamin 07 Redden, Madeline Ann 07 Reiheld, Alexander August 07 Reinhard, Lucille Marilyn 07 Reynolds, Lily Ann 07 Rotter, Gavin Allen 07 Rybolt, Theodore James 07 Samet, Georgia Liann 07 Sandberg, Benjamin James 07 Santiago, Cherrish Aleisia 07 Scarborough, Eve Lila Lee 07 Schmidt, Aidan Roy 07 Schmidt, Connor Michael 07 Schmidt, Liam Craig 07 Schomber, Chase Michael 07 Schwartz, Grayson Sumner 07 Sedabres, Collin Patrick 07 Segrest, Layla Grace 07 Semith, Amelia Quinn 07 Shaw, Samuel Clayton 07 Stacy, Margaret Beth 07 Stevens, Kinley Addisyn 07 Stone, Lily Grace 07 Stonewater, Benjamin George 07 Stotts, Willa Rhea 07 Stover, Casey Anne 07 Suthan, Myurie Shetal 07 Tallon, Logan Michael 07 Taylor, Graham Madison 07 Thomas, Ian Xavier 07 Uder, Sophia Marie 07 Volling, Emersyn Mae 07 Wang, Andrew Ou 07 Watters, Jeremiah Aloysius Nathaniel 07 Wehling, Maegan 07 Weinrauch, Caine Alan 07 Wibben, Morgan Ann 07 Wilhelm, Aurora Grace 07 Womack, Kennedy Morgan 07 Wong, Brandon Scott 07 Wood, Kaitlin Marie 07 Wooten, Jack Anders 07 Wulfing, Chase William 07 Young, Maggie Elizabeth 07 Zickus, John Liam 07 Aldrich, Madison Rae 08 Alldredge, Addison Ciara 08 Andrews, Grace Isabella 08 Baughman, Fynn Scott 08 Brase, Alison Jo 08 Brooman, Wyatt Eric 08 Brown, Brady Baxter 08 Brown-VanHoesen, Jaden William 08 Bub, Lauren Grace 08 Byron, Sophie Claire 08 Carr, Brooklynn 08 Cerentano, Mallory Rae 08 Chapman, Sophia Elizabeth 08 Chen, Karis R 08 Close, Ashlin Beatrice 08 Close, Brooklin Leann 08 Cochran, Delaney Pierce 08 David, Quinn McCormick 08 DeAvila, AnnaBella Maria 08 Delgado, Owen Julian 08 Dial, Justin Edward 08 Doughty, Emerson Shea 08 Downs, William Oliver 08 Dunnill, Dax William 08 Dykstra, Dominic Asher 08 Eder, Isabella Grace 08 Emanuel, Valeria Isabel 08 Fenter, Kaden Stephen-Robert 08 Fisher, Kierstynn Elizabeth 08 Frazier, Gabriel Angeles 08 Garman, Alayna Ann 08 Geno, Jack Andrew 08 Gessford, Kaylee Mackenzie 08 Gipson, Jonathan Thomas 08 Girada, Amulya 08 Gregory, Elias 08 Gregory, Kasey Rae 08 Grilli, Robert William 08 Gupchup, Ruhee Chatura 08 Hampton, Reese Adalyn 08 Hangsleben, Samantha Thuy 08 Heckler, Brock Selby 08 Heiser, Davina J 08 Henschen, Jayden Lynn 08 Herman, Eric James 08 Hicks, Owen Michael 08 Hill, Gabriella Marie 08 Hockett, Blakely Taylor 08 Hoeferlin, Declan Logan 08 Holtgrave, Gavin Michael 08 Homann, Ayla Reese 08 Hook, Mea Ann 08 Huneke, Grant Thomas 08 Ipanis, Gavin Anthony 08 James, Caroline Rebecca 08 James, Mary Wesley 08 Jasutis, Logan Michael 08 Jones, Aryana Shavon 08 Kennedy, Olivia Katherine 08 Kennett, Zachary Andrew 08 Klingensmith, Nancy Lucinda 08 Kloostra, Aubree Ruth 08 Knef, Andrew H 08 Knef, Andrew H 08 Kohlmiller, Savannah Rose 08 Kommineni, Veda Raaga 08 Kourinos, Samantha Jane 08 Kretzer, Rachel Anne 08 Kuhlman, Nadia Elizabeth 08 Lakatos, Clayton Michael 08 Lance, Tristan Joseph 08 Landau, Brendan Paul 08 Latina, Jacob Daniel 08 Lautz, Olivia Maren 08 Lee, Shelby Nicole 08 Lemanski, Kaitlyn Elizabeth 08 Lewis, Noah William 08 Lovell, Grace Anne 08 Manning, Paul Joseph Meinz 08 Marshall, Benjamin Joseph 08 Martin, Spencer James 08 Matthews, Norah Jade 08 May, Grace Elizabeth 08 McDowell, Ella Z 08 McNabnay, Ryan Joseph 08 Micklevitz, Ethan Joseph 08 Miller, Mia Rylee 08 Moody, Emily Renae 08 Morgan, Sean Thomas 08 Nelson, Riley Faith 08 Norcio, Austin Soon Chiang 08 Nottmeier, Jeremy Lawrence 08 Noud, Miles Joseph 08 Otten, Haylie Nicole 08 Paschall, Nicholas Bradford 08 Pavlow, Dillon James 08 Perez, Jacob 08 Range, Mia Madeleine 08 Reader, Addison Lorin 08 Riechmann, Kendall Grace 08 Robberson, William Charles 08 Rodgers, Olivia Marie 08 Rudd, Tyler James 08 Russo, Allison Grace 08 Saddler, Jake Wilson 08 Scarborough, Nicodemus Syrus 08 Schapman, Lucy 08 Schlechte, Collin James 08 Schomber, Mia Elizabeth 08 Schwartzkopf, Sofia Celeste 08 Selberg, Soren Otto 08 Shashack, Trevor 08 Shimizu, Miko 08 Singh, Amit 08 Singh, William Andrew 08 Siron, Reagan Faith 08 Smith, Katelyn Olivia 08 Smith, Taylor Ann 08 Soldan, Celine Irene 08 Steinhauff, Gillian Carleen 08 Sundar, Maya Grace 08 Sundberg, Spencer Reid 08 Szymula, Kathryn Marion 08 Terrell, Deliah Lanae 08 Thomas, Quilonda Romekia Keisha 08 Toberman, Caroline Marie 08 Walker, Grady William 08 Watkins, Devin Tyler 08 Weaver, Parker Bryce 08 Weber, Samuel Morgan 08 Weis, Grace Elizabeth 08 Welch, Charlotte 08 Wells, Lillian Isabel 08 Wendler, Noah Xavier 08 White, Audrey Mae 08 Williams, Quentin Alexander 08 Williamson, Allison Gabrielle 08 Wilson, Xavier David 08 Wong, William Patrick 08 Yamnitz, Addison Elizabeth 08 Yeager, Logan Nicholas 08 