“This is a great opportunity to get some new ideas to apply to your leadership style and give your organization greater potential for the future,” exclaimed featured corporate trainer and entrepreneur, Bob Ramsey. “75% of business leaders cite the wrong strategy as their company's primary barrier to growth.”

Liberty Bank's FREE Strategic Leadership Seminar applies effort and energy to a well thought out business plan. Liberty Bank will present Mr. Ramsey in the finale of their 2013 Free Business Seminar Series on Tuesday, August 20th, from 8:30 until 11:30 am. The event will be held at the Business Conference Center in Liberty Bank at 3112 Godfrey Road. Register via email to: Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com or 618-462-7000.

“We see the results of poor planning and weak leadership, as companies struggle to grow,” explainedDale Blachford, Liberty Bank President. “Mr. Ramsey’s seminar will offer an important new perspective on how to lead your company toward stronger growth potential.”

Liberty Bank’s ongoing Free Business Seminars with Bob Ramsey assist our customers and the community in building systems and processes to meet today’s business challenges. We study topics like The Science of Management, Corporate Culture your True Competitive Advantage, Social Media Strategies, Improving the Sales Process, and many others. This is the 7th and final event in Liberty Bank’s 2013 Business Training Seminar Series, a $275.00 value, this and all seminars in the series are FREE to local businesses and non-profit organizations, but you must pre-register to ensure a seat. Workbooks, beverages, and a light snack are included. Copy and paste the following link into your browser to register directly: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=bs7qjtdab&oeidk=a07e7w2zvmv1f65c633

For more information about this event or Liberty Bank, contact us at 618-462-7000. Liberty Bank is among St. Louis’ best FDIC insured community banks with convenient locations in Alton, Godfrey, and Bethalto, Illinois. Liberty features full-service consumer and business/commercial checking, savings, and loan accounts with friendly personal service. Get current interest rates and more at http://www.bankliberty.com.

