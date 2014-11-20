Liberty Bank in Alton robbed at gunpoint Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

A teller at Liberty Bank on Homer Adams Pkwy was held at gunpoint during a robbery earlier today. Police identified the suspected getaway vehicle as a silver Chevrolet SUV. Nobody was hurt during the incident and the suspect(s) are currently in custody. Stay tuned for more updates. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip