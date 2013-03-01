“There’s a reason why 96% of our customers rate our service as EXCELLENT,” proclaimed Liberty Bank President, Dale Blachford. “At our bank, satisfactory is simply not good enough.”

Liberty Bank, a locally owned community bank with branches in Alton, Godfrey, and Bethalto, Illinois, was founded in 1994 by a group of local business men determined to bring back customer service. The Small Business Monthly recognition identified Liberty as one of 5 area banks and the only bank in metro St. Louis with locations in Illinois.

“If you recall,” Blachford explained further, “that period in our country’s economic history will reveal that bank merger after bank merger and dysfunctional service delivery became the norm. Liberty was the first and only community bank option for several years and our success to this day is due in large part to our extraordinary customer service culture.”

This is not the first recognition for Liberty Bank, as they have been voted the Best Bank by their community; along with its employees, donate more than $100,000 and hundreds of volunteer hours annually to local charities; and have given more than $200,000 in college scholarships to local students to strengthen the community.

“As a community bank, it’s essential to provide more value and resources to our customers,” Blachford continued. “It strengthens us all. For example, we provide educational seminars to the entire business community several times each year, to help them reach greater potential. And our consumer financial education video series has been viewed more than 23,000 times – helping our community improve their financial condition.”

You can view Liberty’s video series, “Make the Most of Your Money”, online at www.bankliberty.com. And recently, Liberty Bank announced their 2013 business seminar schedule: April 23rd features “Cracking the Code” – the power of influence in sales, management and beyond; June 18th will be “Team Building”- an essential quality of any successful company is working together; and August 20th focuses on “Avoiding the Cheshire Cat” – the power and practice of strategic planning. To register for one of these events contact Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com.

For more information about Liberty Bank, call 618-462-7000. Liberty Bank is among St. Louis’ best FDIC insured community banks with convenient locations in Alton, Godfrey, and Bethalto, Illinois. Liberty features full-service consumer and business/commercial checking, savings, and loan accounts with friendly personal service. Get current interest rates and more at http://www.bankliberty.com.

