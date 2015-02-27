On Saturday, December 13, 2014 at approximately 7:30 a.m. the branch manager of Liberty Bank in Bethalto, Matthew S. Liebheit aged 39, reported that an armed robbery had just occurred at the Bethalto Libery Bank. Evidence was found that indicated Mr. Liebheit's claim to be false. Mr. Liebheit was arrested February 27, 2015 at his home in relation to this investigation. The arrest occurred without incident. The investigation is ongoing. Further information may be released at a future date.

No accounts at Liberty Bank have been negatively impacted by this incident. Liberty Bank has been fully involved and cooperative with this investigation. Agencies involved with this investigation have been Bethalto Police Department, FBI Springfield Division Fairview Heights RA, US Attorney Office of the Southern District of Illinois, and FDIC.

