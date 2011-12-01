Alton, IL – December 1, 2011 – Bret Mayberry, on behalf of Liberty Bank, recently presented John Hentrich of the Riverbender.com Community Center with a $1,000 donation.

Liberty Bank has already been a strong supporter of the Center. In addition to volunteering time at Community Center events, they have also made a significant contribution to help fund the Center's Movie Theater.

“We are very thankful for Liberty Bank’s donations both in our initial stages of building the Center and now to help with our vault renovation project,” said Hentrich, Executive Director of the Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hentrich explained that plans are under way to transform the building's century old bank vault into a new multipurpose space that will be used as a fun and exciting new age educational classroom, a casual meeting room, and a great entertainment space to hang out with old friends or to make new ones. The vault will have the theme of Batman’s cave at Gotham City and will feature glow in the dark carpet, new furniture, software, computers, wall murals and hi-tech lighting. Hentrich said that he still needs about $8000 in donations to complete the project and to purchase all the remaining digital learning aids.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is open to its members, grades 6 through 12, from 3pm to 6pm, Monday through Friday. During these hours the Center offers a variety of services and entertainment options ranging from homework help, reading programs, and free online tutoring offered in partnership with Hayner Library, to group study, music and art lessons, video games, movies, contests, and much more. The goal is to inspire, encourage, and provide area youth with an abundance of educational and entertainment opportunities in a safe and affordable environment.

Memberships are available at the price of $20 a year for an individual or $30 a year for a family (two or more students between grades 6-12). For more information visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or call (618) 465-9850, ext. 212. Applications for volunteers and are always accepted and appreciated.

More like this: