According to an article in the Harvard Business Review by Daniel Goleman, coaching is the most neglected function of leadership. Don't let this be you. Coaching empowers your workforce, fosters creativity and increases productivity.

You can sign up now for this MANAGE by COACHING Free Seminar on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, as professional corporate trainer, Bob Ramsey, presents the techniques necessary to master this critical skill. All events begin promptly at 8:30 and end at 11:30 am, sharp. They are held at the Liberty Bank Conference Center at 3112 Godfrey Road (Route 67 across from Alton-Godfrey Sportsman’s Club). If you wish to be included on their email invitation list, send your request to: Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com and put SEMINAR INVITE in the subject line.

“It’s difficult to maximize the potential of your company’s leaders, without a leadership coach or mentor and clear expectations,” explained Dale Blachford, President of Liberty Bank. “This teamwork leads to inspired performance and stronger relationships both inside and outside your company.”

Liberty Bank received recognition as a 5-Star Winning Workplace in the St. Louis region by the St. Louis Small Business Monthly in November 2013.

"We are a ‘promote from within company,’ meaning the mind-set of our management group is to look to reward and promote a hardworking and successful employee whenever possible," says Blachford. "This commitment is known by our staff and provides a consistent comfort level…above-and-beyond performance will be rewarded."

Bob Ramsey has designed a professional development Management Training Series for 2014. Liberty Bank is underwriting that cost for its customers, non-profits, and community businesses as part of its community bank mission. The series will assist personal and professional development and prepare an organization with best-practice solutions to meet the challenges of a dynamic new economy.

The 2014 Free Management Training Seminar Schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014 – CUSTOMER ACQUISITION MANAGEMENT: Open More Doors, Close More Deals – A strategic approach to customer growth. Learn to identify markets, tailor strategies, apply metrics, and improve outcomes.

– A strategic approach to customer growth. Learn to identify markets, tailor strategies, apply metrics, and improve outcomes. Tuesday, Mar. 25, 2014 - STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS: Manage with Purpose – Improve marketing impact through clear, consistent, and targeted messaging, both internally and externally. Minimize the impact of a crisis before it occurs. Strengthen your competitive position with a communications strategy.

- – Improve marketing impact through clear, consistent, and targeted messaging, both internally and externally. Minimize the impact of a crisis before it occurs. Strengthen your competitive position with a communications strategy. Tuesday, April 22, 2014 – PROBLEM SOLVING: Manage with Anticipation – Discover proven techniques in a 6-step approach to improve business decisions and create better outcomes.

– – Discover proven techniques in a 6-step approach to improve business decisions and create better outcomes. May 2014 – CONNECTIONS 2014 – A Community Business Event featuring food, networking, professional development, Q&A Panels, and games with cool prizes.

For more information about this event or Liberty Bank, contact us at 618-462-7000.

