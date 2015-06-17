Liberty Bank is proud to recognize the recipients of its 2015 Annual Scholarship award:

Mathew Quigley of Alton High School

Brett Norvell of Civic Memorial High School

Brandon Root of Marquette Catholic High School

Claire Bollinger of Roxana High School

"The Liberty Bank Scholarship Program is proud to be celebrating its 15th year and we are pleased to announce total scholarship dollars awarded by the bank exceeds $210,000. The intention of the scholarship is to honor young residents who are excellent students and have also developed as leaders by demonstrating a commitment to giving back to their respective communities," stated Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford. "As a community bank it is our pleasure to provide financial award and recognition to these bright young adults as they advance their education and pursue future careers."

Each scholarship recipient is awarded $4,000 to be used for their education needs. The funds are paid out in annual increments of $1,000.

For any 2016 high school graduates interested in applying for the Liberty Bank Scholarship, application packets for 2016 will be made available in February at area high school counseling offices and Liberty Bank locations. One winner is selected each year from Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, Marquette Catholic High School and one large winner from other area high schools. Winners will be announced at each school's award or graduation ceremony in May.

Liberty Bank is a locally owned community bank with locations in Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto. Additional information about the bank can be found at bankliberty.com, its Facebook page or by calling 618-462-7000.

