ALTON, ILLINOIS – In the words of Jack Welch, former CEO and Chairman of GE,

“If the rate of change outside of your organization is greater than the rate of change inside your organization, then the end is in sight. Change before you have to.”

How do you and your company handle change? Do you fear it, embrace it, or even worst…ignore it?

To help you better understand change and how to manage it, Liberty Bank is offering a Free Business Seminar on Tuesday, October 16th, from 8:30 until 11:30 am. The event is being held at the community room in Liberty Bank at 3112 Godfrey Road. Register via email to: Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com or 618-462-7000.

“Change is inevitable,” explained Dale Blachford, President of Liberty Bank. “Understanding how to identify the important ones and then manage them to your advantage will make this event worth attending.”

Featured corporate trainer and entrepreneur, Bob Ramsey, explains ways to build a flexible company in an unpredictable economic climate. He will also discuss how technology and changes in culture can impact the 3 C’s – costs, competition, and customers – and the 3 P’s – positioning, processes, and people. As an added bonus, those who attend each workshop will receive a FREE Report and Cash Flow Analysis of their business, a $75 value.

This event is the third in Liberty Bank’s Business Training Seminar Series, spotlighting relevant business trends and practical applications to protect and grow your business. The workshop series is FREE, but you must pre-register to participate, a $275.00 pp value for this presentation.

“We are a small business too,” Blachford continued, “We understand the importance of learning how to deal with any challenge that may come up. That’s why we provide complementary resources to our clients and the business community at large. It strengthens us all.”

For more information about this event or Liberty Bank, contact us at 618-462-7000.

