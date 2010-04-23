Liberty Bank announces the formation of Liberty Investment Professionals, a partnership with Investment Professionals, Inc. (“IPI,” www.invpro.com) and their financial consultant, Steven Gray. The partnership will provide customers onsite access to financial and investment planning services.

According to Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford, “There’s something for everyone in our community in this partnership. Parents and grandparents will appreciate new options for college funding, younger couples and singles can get a head start on retirement planning, and our business customers will have more ways to keep their cash working for them.”

The bank is also pleased to announce the partnership includes local resident and experienced financial advisor Steven Gray. Blachford continues, “The key ingredient to our bank’s success is our people. Both IPI and Liberty Bank have high standards and we are confident that Steven is the right person to help our valued Liberty Bank customers and area residents with their financial needs. Working with Steven, our customers can take advantage of financial, retirement, estate and education planning services for developing a portfolio that may include mutual funds, individual stocks, fixed income securities, annuities and insurance products.”

For a complimentary financial analysis contact Steven Gray at 463-8382 or 377-1500.

Liberty Bank is a locally owned, full service community bank with locations in Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto. The IPI partnership is consistent with Liberty Bank’s commitment to offer quality products and services that address the individual financial needs of area residents.

IPI, an investment management firm headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, specializes in working with community banks to help their customers achieve a more secure financial future. In 2009, 2007, 2006 and 2001, IPI was named the Most Highly Rated Bank Brokerage Firm[1] in the U.S. It is one of the fastest growing companies in San Antonio and one of the 75 Best Companies to Work for in Texas[2].